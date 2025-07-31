Arsenal vs. Tottenham: How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal end their pre-season tour of Asia and Tottenham Hotspur being theirs when the two north London foes lock horns on Thursday.
Arsenal have beaten Milan and Newcastle United in Singapore and now venture to Hong Kong for their third and final outing before returning to England. A rare pre-season clash with Tottenham is on the cards in the first ever north London derby staged on foreign soil, with the upcoming Premier League campaign fast approaching.
Spurs have faced lower league opposition during three friendlies this summer, beating Reading prior to draws with Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town. Tottenham will face Newcastle United in the second match of their Asian adventure but must first tangle with their bitter adversaries at Kai Tak Sports Park.
Here is how supporters can tune into Thursday’s action.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong
- Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park
- Date: Thursday, July 31
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the derby but will have to pay for the privilege. The match can be streamed on Arsenal’s club website and will cost £4.99 up until 9 a.m. BST on Thursday, July 31, after which the price increases to £6.99. A pre-season pass can also be purchased for £14.99, allowing access to the Tottenham clash and Arsenal’s final two friendlies against Villarreal and Athletic Club.
Tottenham’s streaming platform SPURSPLAY will also broadcast the fixture live, but the price of a premium subscription is £45 for a year’s access. However, season ticket holders and One Hotspur members can purchase the pass for £35.
In the United States, things are simpler. The clash will be shown on Paramount+, with a monthly price of $7.99.
In Mexico, fans can access the match via Disney+ Premium and ESPN.
What Next for Arsenal and Tottenham?
Arsenal return to England after their meeting with Spurs and will need to prepare for pre-season clashes with Villarreal (Aug. 6) and Athletic Club (Aug. 9) at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Sunday, August 17.
Spurs will face Newcastle (Aug. 3) in Seoul this Sunday, before travelling to Bavaria for a meeting with Bayern Munich (Aug. 7) at the Allianz Arena. Tottenham then fight for more silverware in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain (Aug.13), with their first Premier League outing of the season seeing Burnley visit north London on Saturday, August 16.