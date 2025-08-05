Arsenal vs. Villarreal: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are back in north London for the final part of their 2025–26 preparations, and they take on Villarreal at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.
The Gunners’ preseason tour of the Far East concluded on a bitter note, as they were beaten 1–0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the first-ever North London Derby played overseas. Previously, Mikel Arteta’s side had edged out AC Milan and Newcastle United 1–0 and 3–2, respectively.
There’s been plenty of personnel turnover within Arteta’s ranks this summer, and for many local supporters, this will be there first chance to catch several new faces in action.
Villarreal are preparing for their return to the Champions League in 2025–26 after finishing fifth in La Liga last season. However, the Yellow Submarine, who have an impressive head-to-head record against Arsenal, have lost two of the players key to their success in Thierno Barry and Alex Baena.
Their preseason has so far been littered with draws, and they were held by Leeds United at Elland Road last time out.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this friendly clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Villarreal Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Villarreal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Villarreal: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last meeting: Arsenal 0–0 Villarreal (May 6, 2021) - Europa League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Villarreal
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
Leeds 1–1 Villarreal - 02/08/25
Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25
Sporting CP 1–0 Villarreal - 25/07/25
Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25
St. Gallen 2–2 Villarreal - 22/07/25
Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25
Basel 3–3 Villarreal - 19/07/25
Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25
Villarreal 4–2 Sevilla - 25/05/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Villarreal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom & International
Arsenal.com
Arsenal Team News
Viktor Gyökeres made his first appearance for the Gunners during their 1–0 defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong. The Swede was one of five new signings to make their Arsenal debut in Asia.
Noni Madueke wasn’t involved in the club’s preseason tour, having competed at the Club World Cup with Chelsea. However, the England international should be ready to feature in red and white for the first time on Wednesday.
Gabriel Magalhães travelled with the squad to Asia but didn’t feature in any of the three games, while Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard have also sustained injury setbacks. Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined due to an ACL tear, and the Brazilian will not be back in action until later this year.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Villarreal Team News
Arsenal will welcome a couple of familiar faces back to the Emirates on Wednesday, with former record signing Nicolas Pépé and forgettable loanee Denis Suárez currently on Villarreal’s books.
The Yellow Submarine have been dealt a big injury blow already this summer, with centre-back Logan Costa suffering a long-term knee injury during a 3–3 draw against Basel in mid-July.
The La Liga club are said to be interested in signing former Gunner Thomas Partey, but that deal has not yet been completed.
Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-4-2): Júnior; Foyth, Mouriño, Marín, Cardona; Pépé, Gueye, Parejo, Pino; Eyong, Moreno
Arsenal vs. Villarreal Score Prediction
The 1–0 defeat to Tottenham manifested some familiar flaws within Arteta’s framework, with the Gunners stumped by a well-drilled and compact defensive unit. The signings Arsenal have made this summer should help alleviate such woes, but those new arrivals will take a little while to get up to speed.
They’re set to encounter a well-drilled 4-4-2 on Wednesday, with Marcelino’s coaching proving key in Villarreal’s success last season. However, they have lost their X-factor in attack, and a sturdy Gunners backline should be okay dealing with the threat supplied from the visitors.
The hosts will be able to assert control over their opponents on home soil and eventually earn a comfortable win without much fuss.