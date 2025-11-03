Arsenal Set to Be Without Star Forward for Tricky Champions League Test
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres is not expected to feature in this week’s Champions League clash with Slavia Prague following his absence from training on Monday.
Gyökeres was notably missing from the session the day before the game in the Czech capital.
The Sweden international bagged just his fourth Premier League goal since a £63.4 million ($83.3 million) summer transfer from Sporting CP during Saturday’s win over Burnley, having previously gone five games in the league without scoring.
Gyökeres was forced off at half-time after feeling what manager Mikel Arteta described as “something muscular.” The Gunners boss then resorted to last season’s tactic of employing midfielder Mikel Merino as a false nine. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still sidelined, the Spain international is now likely to get the nod as a starter against Slavia Prague.
At least Gyökeres may not be missing for too long as Arteta added it was just a “little niggle.”
Viktor Gyökeres Injury a ‘Shame’
Arteta said it was a “shame” that Gyökeres couldn’t play more than 45 minutes against Burnley, considering it among the player’s best performances in an Arsenal shirt to date.
“I think that was one of the best games he has played. I think overall his performance was exceptional. Everything—his high press, his position and his touches. His running in behind, the way he linked play, the way he got us from this situation to transition moments, a lot.
“I think he was in a really good moment.”
Critics of Gyökeres, 27, who had never played in one of Europe’s top five leagues until three months ago—nor any top flight football at all until joining Sporting in the summer of 2023—might argue that he is yet to justify his mega price tag in a big game.
All four of his Premier League goals so far have come against struggling teams with leaky defences—Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Burnley—while he has consistently drawn blanks against more challenging opponents nearer the top of the table.
The striker did, however, score twice in the 4–0 Champions League thrashing of Atlético Madrid. Occasionally, attackers signed from overseas find European competitions easier than domestic football due to a different emphasis, as was the case with Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United.