Arsenal 1–0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player Ratings As Gunners Bounce Back
Arsenal bounced back from a controversial red card to beat struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Gunners defender Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off for "serious foul play" just before halftime after tripping Wolves defender Matt Doherty near the edge of Arsenal's box as he attempted to launch a counterattack from an Arsenal corner.
The decision sparked outrage among Arsenal fans, but referee Michael Oliver was spared further scrutiny when Riccardo Calafiori scored the winning goal for Arsenal in the 74th minute, just moments after Wolves midfielder João Gomes received a red card for a second bookable offence.
Here are the Arsenal player ratings from what was tense affair at Molineux.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
7.4/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.4/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.4/10
CB: William Saliba
7.4/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.0/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.3/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.2/10
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
6.2/10
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.2/10
ST: Kai Havertz
6.5/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
6.7/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (46' for Nwaneri)
7.3/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (87' for Martinelli)
N/A