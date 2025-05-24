Arsenal Women 1–0 Barcelona Femeni: Player Ratings as Gunners Win Women’s Champions League
Arsenal upset the odds on Saturday as a 1–0 win over Barcelona saw crowned Women’s Champions League winners.
Both sides saw early sights of goal and Arsenal even thought they had taken the lead 20 minutes in when Irene Paredes turned into her own net. Celebrations were quickly cut short by VAR as Chloe Kelly was caught offside in the build-up.
Cata Coll rose to deny an excellent strike from Frida Maanum as Arsenal looked to push ahead, with the Gunners’ energy causing all sorts of problems in a first half in which Arsenal, while giving up the possession battle, offered slightly more than their opponents in front of goal.
Clàudia Pina struck the crossbar early in the second half as Barcelona threatened to take control. The response from Renée Slegers was to turn to Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius, who were celebrating opening the scoring just seven minutes after their introduction.
A great ball from Mead ended with an excellent finish on the turn from Blackstenius, sending the Arsenal fans into raptures with 15 minutes remaining.
Led by the dominant Leah Williamson at the back, Arsenal dug in with every ounce of strength left, repelling Barcelona’s advances and getting their hands on the trophy at the final whistle.
Arsenal player ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Daphne van Domselaar
8.1/10
RB: Emily Fox
7.3/10
CB: Leah Williamson
8.1/10
CB: Steph Catley
7.5/10
LB: Katie McCabe
7.3/10
DM: Kim Little
7.5/10
DM: Mariona Caldentey
7.1/10
RM: Chloe Kelly
7.1/10
AM: Frida Maanum
6.3/10
LM: Caitlin Foord
7.2/10
ST: Alessia Russo
6.9/10
SUB: Beth Mead (68' for Kelly)
7.2/10
SUB: Stina Blackstenius (68' for Maanum)
7.3/10
SUB: Lina Hurtig (85' for Foord)
N/A
SUB: Lotte Wubben-Moy (90' for Russo)
N/A
Subs not used: Manuela Zinsberger (GK), Naomi Williams (GK), Amanda Ilestedt, Jenna Nighswonger, Laia Codina, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Lia Wälti, Victoria Pelova
Barcelona player ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating
GK: Cata Coll
6.0/10
RB: Ona Batlle
7.3/10
CB: Irene Paredes
7.3/10
CB: Mapi León
6.9/10
LB: Fridolina Rolfö
7.0/10
CM: Aitana Bonmatí
7.3/10
CM: Patri Guijarro
6.7/10
CM: Alexia Putellas
7.0/10
RW: Caroline Graham Hansen
6.5/10
ST: Ewa Pajor
6.5/10
LW: Clàudia Pina
6.4/10
SUB: Salma Paralluelo (62' for Pina)
6.3/10
SUB: Esmee Brugts (79' for Rolfö)
6.5/10
SUB: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (79' for León)
6.3/10
Subs not used: Ellie Roebuck (GK), Gemma Font (GK), Jana Fernández, Judit Pujols, Marta Torrejón, Alba Caño, Clara Serrajordi, Sydney Schertenleib, Vicky López