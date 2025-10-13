‘Purring’—Arsenal Wonderkid Max Dowman Scouted by European Giants
Arsenal’s teenage sensation Max Dowman has got Real Madrid scouts “purring” according to a report.
The prodigious 15-year-old started training with the first team last season and made his competitive debut in a 5–0 win over Leeds United in August. Despite appearing for only 26 minutes, Dowman attempted more dribbles than any other player on the pitch, the last of which earned Arsenal a penalty which Viktor Gyökeres converted.
Mikel Arteta is doing his best to quell the rampant excitement swelling around the Year 11 student. However, the admiration for Dowman stretches beyond north London.
Real Madrid dispatched scouts to watch England U19s take on their Spanish counterparts during September’s international break and came away in awe of Arsenal’s spindly gem, per the Daily Mail.
Dowman won a penalty during a 3–3 draw in which he tormented Getafe fullback Davinchi. The teenager was fouled seven times in the opening 36 minutes yet none of his assaulters were booked. It got to a point where even the Spanish crowd were appealing on Dowman’s behalf.
The Mail claim that Madrid sent another batch of scouts to inspect Dowman’s display against Belgium on Saturday. The travelling talent spotters would have been disappointed to see their new fixation afforded a little over 20 minutes at the end of a 4–1 win which had long since been decided.
Arsenal Legends Sends Max Dowman Appeal to Club Fans
Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has appealed to the club’s fanbase to not heap undue expectation on to the prematurely broad shoulders of Dowman.
“Don’t put so much pressure on them,” the retired Brazil international told GIVEMESPORT. “Help them with the pressure, because if you play football it doesn’t matter where you are, you are under pressure. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or a senior player, you are under pressure always to perform when you put the shirt on.
“But the job of the manager, the club, the senior players, is to give those younger talents the support they need to perform and don’t get distracted from what is around them.”
Silva, however, is very impressed with what he’s already seen from Dowman this season. “You know what I really like, with these young players, that kind of personality,” the Premier League champion beamed. “It doesn’t matter how young they are, they play with personality. Don’t be scared or afraid of trying things, dribbling, giving a pass, trying something different with their ability.
“This is so important to build their confidence, but also it’s important to give them time.”