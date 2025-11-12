Arsenal Sent Worrying Martin Odegaard Injury Update by Norway Manager
Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has claimed Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard is still “some distance away” from being able to return to action.
The 2025–26 campaign has been a tough one for Ødegaard, who was twice struck down by a shoulder injury during the early weeks of the season before suffering a nasty knee problem in October which has kept him sidelined ever since.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to put a timeframe on Ødegaard’s return but, prior to the international break, suggested he was “not far off” alongside fellow sidelined stars Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.
Solbakken, however, was not as confident when quizzed on his captain’s fitness at the start of the November international window.
“[Ødegaard’s recovery] is steady,” he explained. “It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away.”
Ødegaard to Spend International Break With Norway
Similar to Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martínez, Arsenal have granted Ødegaard permission to divide his recovery over the next few weeks between the Gunners and the Norway national team.
“He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday,” Solbakken confirmed. “Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan [on Nov. 16].”
Arsenal had been hopeful of welcoming Ødegaard back in time for the north London derby, but doubts over his availability for that fixture surfaced as early as last month when it was highlighted the midfielder would be out until “at least” after the November break.
Ødegaard himself confessed it was “tricky” to put a date on his potential return, admitting much will be decided when he gets back on the training pitch.