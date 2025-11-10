Man Utd Make Surprise Lisandro Martinez Injury Decision During International Break
Manchester United have released defender Lisandro Martínez to train with the Argentina national team during the international break, despite the fact he is still in the final stages of his recovery from injury.
Martínez has not played for United since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but he has now made his long-awaited return to club training as he nears a comeback which could arrive after this month’s international window.
Crucially, Martínez is not yet fit and was not called up to this month’s Argentina squad, but he has travelled with the team and will spend the next two weeks training with Lionel Scaloni’s side.
“The Manchester United defender will join the Argentine national team camp to train and continue his physiotherapy with the team’s medical staff,” a statement from the Argentinian Federation read. “It should be noted that the player is unavailable for the friendly match against Angola.”
A formal return date has not yet been offered for Martínez. United manager Ruben Amorim predicted things to progress “slowly” just a few weeks ago.
Why Have Man Utd Released Martínez for International Duty?
Clubs rarely allow their injured players to train elsewhere, such is the strict nature of modern medical procedures. Martínez has been given a recovery programme by United’s medical staff and the centre back is clearly at a crucial point in his return plan.
To allow Martínez to continue his recovery away from their watchful eyes is a surprising call but one which, according to the Daily Mail, was a calculated, measured decision.
The belief is that Martínez would benefit from training “at a high level” with the Argentina squad, with United officials deciding that would be more useful than keeping the defender around the Carrington training ground for the next two weeks.
If all goes according to plan, Martínez will return to United with a question for Amorim, who will soon be able to think about how to ease the 27-year-old back into action.
United host Everton after the November international break and end the month with a trip to Crystal Palace. The hope is that Martínez will be able to earn even the briefest of cameos before ramping up his involvement over the hectic festive period.