Soccer Player Briefly Loses Mind in Embarrassing Fashion During Champions League Loss
Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League knocked UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, beating them 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate).
It was a huge upset, and as the result became reality, Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi lost touch with it for a moment. Late in the match Toloi went to throw the ball in and Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper got in the way, bumping Toloi, who was not happy.
Toloi tried to throw the ball at De Cuyper who ducked as he turned away. If Toloi had thrown the ball it might have ended there, but he completely lost his footing and fell down in embarrassing fashion. The ball landed harmlessly to the ground as Toloi followed through with an empty hand and fell down.
Toloi then got up and tried to grab the ball, but couldn't get a handle on it. Without a ball to throw he ran past a referee who tried to stop him and took De Cuyper down with a sort of full-body bump tackle. De Cuyper immediately went into soccer mode and rolled himself into a ball for safety while Toloi was given an instant red card.
Brugge will now meet Inter Milan or Arsenal in the next round.