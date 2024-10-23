Atlanta United Advance to Face Inter Miami: Takeaways From MLS Eastern Conference Wild Card Match
Atlanta United avoided a total collapse to defeat CF Montréal 2–2 (5–4 on penalties) to advance out of the Eastern Conference Wild Card and set up an MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.
Montréal was on the front foot from the opening minute and managed to find pockets of space outside the Atlanta penalty area but didn't really test 40-year-old Brad Guzan with a couple of tame efforts.
Totally against the run of play, the Five Stripes opened the scoring thanks to a brilliant cross from Pedro Amador to Brooks Lennon. Lennon—who was playing as a winger instead of a right-back—timed his run at the back post to perfection to latch on to Amador's perfect cross to put the visitors in front. Jamal Thiaré nearly made the same run to the center of the box as Lennon headed home from close range.
Here's the attacking momentum that shows how Atlanta scored after Montréal dominated the opening stages, courtesy of Sofascore.
The former Real Salt Lake player nearly doubled Atlanta's lead just moments later. Instead of Amador, this time it was Saba Lobjanidze who squared an excellent cross into Lennon's path right on the Montréal six-yard box. However, Lennon sent his effort flying over the bar on a chance he'd love to have back.
Montréal might've felt a bit of Déjà vu on the brink of halftime. Atlanta's Jay Fortune won a free kick in dangerous area for his side to send in a cross, and that's exactly what former Atalanta midfielder Alexey Miranchuk did to tee up Stian Gregersen. The Norwegian defender headed home's Miranchuk's cross to double Atlanta's lead after Montréal attempted to equalize moments before.
A grave error from Guzan gave the hosts a lifeline back into the match. 2–0 is the most dangerous scoreline in soccer, after all. Guzan initially collected an incoming Montréal cross before spilling it into former teammate Josef Martínez's path as the Venezuelan striker made no mistake right in front of the Atlanta goal to pull one back for Montréal.
The Five Stripes should've put the game away early late in the first half or even early in the second half and the missed chances only helped Montréal grow in confidence as the clock ticked on. Atlanta only brought more and more pressure on itself when the hosts won a penalty kick on the brink of stoppage time.
Martínez stepped up and slotted home the attempt from 12 yards out as Atlanta's 2–0 lead vanished into thin air. The fans at Stade Saputo erupted into joy as the 31-year-old striker powered an effort pas this old teammate in Guzan to make it 2–2.
The two goals were Martínez's seventh and eighth goals in his last six games and his fourth goal in his last two games against his former team.
It appeared as if Atlanta was going to throw away what looked a sure-fire win on the road in the postseason, but Guzan stepped up to cancel out his error. The former Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Tom Pearce during the shootout as Lobjanidze stepped up to fire home the winning attempt and secure Atlanta's place in Round One against Miami.
Atlanta Lacks Wide Players Who Can Retain The Ball
Atlanta's Saba Lobjanidze found himself with space down the left-hand side several times in the first half but didn't do anything with the ball. Lobjanidze is a fine player but perhaps not one that should be starting week in and week out if Atlanta wants to lift MLS Cup. For example, at one point in the first half Lobjanidze tried to knock the ball past a pair of Montréal defenders down the sideline—he's just not that kind of player.
Additionally Lobjanidze was presented with several chances where he should've fired an attempt on goal first-time or laid the ball off to a teammate. Instead, his poor decision making allowed Montréal back into the match and made things more difficult than it had to be for Atlanta.
On the opposite flank, Lennon had some decent moments on the ball, most notably the goal that put Atlanta up—which was the result of a great run by the American. However, in possession, Lennon still leaves a lot to be desired at times when most of his attacking movements end with a cross sailing over everyone's head.
However, Atlanta has a pair of Designated Player slots available for this coming winter transfer window. If Atlanta hopes to compete in 2025 with a new head coach, it must bring in a DP-level striker and left-or-right winger to fill out the frontline.
Montréal Has An Exciting Young Core... But it Needs Helps
The Canadian club has no shortage of young, talented players on its books that could be very important players in the seasons to come. Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Nathan Saliba, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Fernando Álvarez are all exception players right now that could take Montréal to the next level with some fresh signings in the upcoming transfer window.
For example, bringing in an experienced defender to play in Laurent Courtois' back three would do wonders to cut down on the 64 goals conceded in the regular season. While Martínez is still a quality striker alongside Matías Cóccaro, Montréal should really look to bring in a Designated Player striker and defensive midfielder—former Tottenham Hotspur player Victor Wanyama is the only DP on the roster and he's played a grand total of 402 minutes in 2024.
Courtois worked under former Montréal boss and current head coach of the reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the second team setup and his playing style reflects that with his 3-4-2-1 setup. If Courtois is to be a success at Montréal like Nancy has been in Columbus, he's going to need some help in the transfer window with his own Darlington Nagbe and Cucho Hernández.
Atlanta is Much Better in Transition vs. When Controlling Possession
It's a bit strange given Atlanta historically has preferred to play with the ball, but the team has looked much better in transition than when in possession for most of the second half of the 2024 season. Of course, this was accelerated by the departures of Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley over the summer along with the firing of coach Gonzalo Pineda, but the team has proven to be a solid counter-attacking side when away from home.
This would explain why Atlanta dropped the ball against Nashville SC back in September when the team had 55% possession but failed to do much despite dominating possession. However, away from home in the Wild Card match, Atlanta didn't see much of the ball with just 33% possession but proved to be somewhat clinical with its chances.
Atlanta's inability to put the game away in this match will likely rear its ugly head again in the next round against Miami where the likes of Messi and Luis Suárez will make you pay for missed chances. However, it still generated quality chances on the break and that could be key in Round One—if Atlanta's forwards can be a little more clinical.