Atlanta United's New Midfielder Left Stunned by Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United's newest recruit, Alexey Miranchuk, was in awe when he saw Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time.
The stadium opened back in 2017 and remains one of the best venues in world soccer. 'The Benz' quickly became a fortress after Atlanta moved into its new home in September of that year under then head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, but things went south quickly following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
The 2018 MLS Cup champions will hope that Miranchuk can help get them back on track in seasons to come and rebuild their home ground as one of the most intimidating places to play in MLS.
The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was signed back in August from Serie A side Atalanta for a reported fee of around $13 million. Miranchuk was brought in to replace Argentine international Thiago Almada, who starred in MLS for two-and-a-half seasons before departing for Brazilian club Botafogo.
The Five Stripes return home this weekend after a two-game road trip to take on southern foe Nashville SC when Miranchuk is slated to make his home debut. Atlanta sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 31 points, just one point behind DC United for a wild card spot.
Nashville havs fallen to last place in the conference and needs to pick up three points to make a late playoff charge.