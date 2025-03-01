Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC: Predicted Lineups as Zaha Awaits MLS Debut
Atlanta United pay a visit to Charlotte FC on Matchday 2 of Major League Soccer and are looking to stay perfect, while Charlotte looks for their first win of the season.
With two foals from $22 million signing Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta pushed past CF Montréal for a 3-2 win on opening night. Meanwhile, Charlotte picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders.
While Atlanta will likely again rely on Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron, Charlotte is expected to introduce longtime premier league star Wilfried Zaha to their squad.
Here's how both sides could line up as they kick off the March 1 MLS slate at 2:15 pm ET at Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs Charlotte FC (4-2-3-1)
GK: Brad Guzan––The 40-year-old American goalkeeper made five saves for Atlanta against Montréal in the season opener.
RB: Matthew Edwards––A North Carolina native, the 22-year-old come off his first MLS start in the season opener.
CB: Stian Gregersen—The 29-year-old Norweigan center-back played 83 minutes and made three tackles against Montréal, leading Atlanta in that category.
CB: Derrick Williams––After coming on as a late substitute, the Irish defender made seven successful passes and will likely get his first start of the season against Charlottte.
LB: Ronald Hernández—The 27-year-old Venezuelan left back made nine passes into the final third against Montréal.
CDM: Mateusz Klich––Still on the books at D.C. United, Klich has been a welcome addition to Atlanta's midfield, and made 84% of his passes on Matchday 1.
CDM: Bartosz Slisz––The right side of Atlanta's Polish defensive midfield, Slisz has represented the national team 14 times.
RM: Miguel Almiron––In returning to MLS from Newcastle United, Almiron opted to sign with his old club in Atlanta despite strong courting efforts from Charlotte.
CM: Aleksey Miranchuk––Quickly becoming one of the elite attacking midfielders in MLS, Miranchuk created will look to improve after a mediocre performance against Montréal.
LM: Saba Lobjanidze––With 24 goal contributions in 40 appearances since joining the Five Stripes, the Georgian winger has been a welcome addition to Atlanta's wing.
ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath––The most expensive signing in MLS history, Latte Lath hopes to build on his debut match brace in Charlotte
Charlotte FC Predicted Lineup vs Atlanta United (4-3-3)
GK: Kristijan Kahlina––The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year stumbled in the season opener, allowing two goals and only making 64 percent of his passes.
RB: Nathan Byrne––The English right back made 31 starts for Charlotte in 2024 and looks to be a key fixture in 2025.
CB: Adilson Malanda––With a goal against Seattle, the French center back has already matched his career-high for goal contributions in a single MLS season since joining Charlotte in 2022.
CB: Andrew Privett––The young American center back won 100 percent of his tackles and had six clearances in the season opener against Seattle.
LB: Tim Ream—A veteran of the USMNT, Ream will go up against longtime international teammate Brad Guzan, tending the net for Atlanta.
LM: Eryk Williamson––Signing with Charlotte in the offseason, the USMNT-capped midfielder was a key role of impressive Portland Timbers teams from 2018-2024.
CM: Ashley Westwood––The veteran English midfielder joined Charlotte FC in 2023 after making 163 appearances for Burnley in the English Premier League and English Championship.
RM: Pep Biel––One of Charlotte's key attacking pieces, Biel had an assist in 65 minutes in the season opening clash at Lumen Field.
LW: Wilfried Zaha––After missing the first match for his daughter's birth, the former English Premier League star could find himself with 45 minutes to start the match on Saturday.
ST: Patrick Agyemang––The USMNT striker created two chances against Seattle and has impressed in his few stints with the national team, putting him in line to play in March's Concacaf Nations League Finals.
RW: Liel Abada––The Israeli international had two shots and two passes into the final third against the Sounders.