Does Atletico Madrid's Canadian Club Have Soccer's Best Tradition?
Atlético Madrid may be known for its class and historic relevance in world football, but one of its subsidiary clubs in Canada is making some history of its own: the world’s best wiener dog races.
Each year, Atlético Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League runs a wiener dog race, inviting the finest dachshunds in the Canadian capital city to TD Place to strut their little legs for glory and prizes at halftime of a CPL match.
The club also offers hot dogs for just $2 at the annual game, making it a wiener-filled afternoon. Commentator Adam Jenkins also provides play-by-play commentary on the race on the OneSoccer broadcast.
According to the American Kennel Club, some wiener dogs can hit up to 35 kilometers per hour at top speed, and those that hit the turf have made an athletic display each year, despite only being an average of nine inches tall.
In 2024, the wiener dog race saw a photo finish. With the reigning first and second place finishers out of the competition this year, Blazin’ Brick rushed to the finish line, claiming a gift card to a local coffee shop for his owner.
Atlético Ottawa, meanwhile, have won their last two wiener dog race matchdays, beating Forge FC 3–0 in 2024 and Pacific FC 3–1 in 2025, highlighted not only by the four-legged midfielders, but a Goal of the Year contender from Kévin Dos Santos.
They are far from the only club in North America to offer such a welcoming environment to dogs, however. Also in the CPL, Winnipeg's Valour FC hosts their annual Pups and the Pitch night, welcoming dogs into the stands, a similar promotion to the NWSL's Houston Dash.