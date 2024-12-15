Atletico Madrid Level Atop La Liga With Barcelona After Getafe Win
Atlético Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after a hard-fought 1–0 home win against Getafe on Sunday afternoon.
Striker Alexander Sørloth’s 68th-minute header earned all three points for the home side at the Metropolitano Stadium and secured Atleti’s 11th consecutive victory in all competitions.
This win for the Rojiblancos has moved them into a tie for first place in La Liga on 38 points with leaders Barcelona before the Catalan club plays Sunday evening at home against Leganés.
Atleti travel to the Estadi Olímpic next Sunday to take on Barcelona with the opportunity to go top of La Liga, should Barca fail to win their match on Sunday evening.
Manager Diego Simeone faced mounting pressure for a string of disappointing results earlier this season, such as his side’s 4–0 away Champions League defeat against Benfica in October, which attracted notable criticism from supporters and media.
However, the Argentinean, who took charge of the club in 2011, has engineered a massive turnaround of Atleti’s form with this 11-game winning streak. As well as sitting second in La Liga, the club has risen to 11th in the Champions League league phase standings after winning their last three matches in Europe.
The 11-time Spanish champions are bidding to capture their first league title since 2020–21, which would make Simeone the first manager in Atleti’s history to win the league three times.