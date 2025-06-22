SI

Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Atlético Madrid must beat a buoyant Botafogo handsomely to advance.

James Cormack

Botafogo are on the verge of a major Group B upset.
Botafogo are on the verge of a major Group B upset.

Atlético Madrid’s Club World Cup hopes are still alive, but they need to win by at least three goals to qualify for the round of 16 at Botafogo’s expense.

After succumbing to a Parisian beatdown on Matchday 1, the La Liga outfit got the job done in Seattle as they downed the Sounders 3–1 to all but eliminate the MLS side. Pablo Barrios was at the double in Atléti’s comfortable victory.

The scale of their defeat to PSG means they have plenty of work to do in Pasadena on Monday, and they’re taking on a Botafogo side that pulled off the upset of the tournament thus far against the European champions.

Renato Paiva’s men defended superbly, limiting PSG to merely two shots on target as they made the most of their few moments in attack. Defend as they did on Matchday 2, and the Copa Libertadores champions will top Group B—the ’Group of Death’.

With their goal difference at +2 and Atléti’s considerably worse off at -2, Simeone’s men need a huge shift on Monday to advance. While PSG are level on points with the Spaniards, they’re expected to cruise past the Sounders and qualify for the knockouts.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to a decisive Club World Cup fixture.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Kick-Off?

  • Location: Pasadena, United States
  • Stadium: Rose Bowl
  • Date: Monday, June 23
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
  • Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos (MEX)

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive fixture between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo.

Current Form (all competitions)

Atlético Madrid

Botafogo

Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atlético Madrid – 19/06/25

PSG 0–1 Botafogo – 19/06/25

PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid – 15/06/25

Botafogo 2–1 Seattle Sounders – 15/06/25

Girona 0–4 Atlético Madrid – 25/05/25

Botafogo 3–2 Ceará – 05/06/25

Atlético Madrid 4–1 Real Betis – 18/05/25

Santos 0–1 Botafogo – 01/06/25

Osasuna 2–0 Atlético Madrid –15/05/25

Botafogo 1–0 Universidad de Chile – 28/05/25

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

DAZN

United Kingdom

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN

Atlético Madrid Team News

Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios
Pablo Barrios (R) scored twice on Matchday 2.

Atlético Madrid require a sizeable victory in Pasadena to advance, but we shouldn’t expect Simeone to name an uber-aggressive lineup. It’ll be more of the same from the Argentine.

Antoine Griezmann is likely to be recalled in place of Alexander Sørtoth up top, while Connor Gallagher could replace veteran Koke in the middle of the park. Pablo Barrios was the unlikely goalscoring hero last time out, and the talented midfielder is assured of his spot in the team.

Clément Lenglet returns from a one-match suspension, but changes aren’t expected to be made to Atléti’s defense.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Botafogo

Atlético predicted lineup vs. Botafogo (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Botafogo Team News

Igor Jesus
Igor Jesus has two goals in as many games.

Recent arrivals Joaquin Correa and Arthur Cabral have barely featured for the Copa Libertadores holders at the Club World Cup, but former Everton and Napoli midfielder Allan was named in the starting XI on Matchday 2.

Cuiabano recovered from a back issue to feature against PSG but only played a small role off the bench. He should be fitter for this fixture, but with changes to Renato Paiva’s starting XI unlikely, the winger is bound to remain on the bench.

Nottingham Forest-bound Igor Jesus has been Botafogo’s main man in the United States so far, scoring in both games. He’s a sneaky contender for the Golden Boot.

Botafogo Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Botafogo predicted lineup vs. Atlético (4-3-3): John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas, Allan; Artur, Jesus, Savarino

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Score Prediction

Botafogo have now won five on the bounce in all competitions, and their victory over PSG will live long in the memory. That was a monstrous defensive performance.

Their showing against the European champions stands them in good stead for the upcoming duel, as they face an all-or-nothing Atlético Madrid team. They’ve scored at least three goals in six of their previous ten outings, but failed to score in the other four.

They clicked against tame opposition on Matchday 2, and Botafogo may find it hard to replicate their performance from the PSG triumph. As a result, Atléti have a chance of pulling off the big win that’s required, but we reckon they’ll fall just short.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Botafogo

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

