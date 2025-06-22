Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Atlético Madrid’s Club World Cup hopes are still alive, but they need to win by at least three goals to qualify for the round of 16 at Botafogo’s expense.
After succumbing to a Parisian beatdown on Matchday 1, the La Liga outfit got the job done in Seattle as they downed the Sounders 3–1 to all but eliminate the MLS side. Pablo Barrios was at the double in Atléti’s comfortable victory.
The scale of their defeat to PSG means they have plenty of work to do in Pasadena on Monday, and they’re taking on a Botafogo side that pulled off the upset of the tournament thus far against the European champions.
Renato Paiva’s men defended superbly, limiting PSG to merely two shots on target as they made the most of their few moments in attack. Defend as they did on Matchday 2, and the Copa Libertadores champions will top Group B—the ’Group of Death’.
With their goal difference at +2 and Atléti’s considerably worse off at -2, Simeone’s men need a huge shift on Monday to advance. While PSG are level on points with the Spaniards, they’re expected to cruise past the Sounders and qualify for the knockouts.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to a decisive Club World Cup fixture.
What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Kick-Off?
- Location: Pasadena, United States
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
- Date: Monday, June 23
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
- Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos (MEX)
Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo.
Current Form (all competitions)
Atlético Madrid
Botafogo
Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atlético Madrid – 19/06/25
PSG 0–1 Botafogo – 19/06/25
PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid – 15/06/25
Botafogo 2–1 Seattle Sounders – 15/06/25
Girona 0–4 Atlético Madrid – 25/05/25
Botafogo 3–2 Ceará – 05/06/25
Atlético Madrid 4–1 Real Betis – 18/05/25
Santos 0–1 Botafogo – 01/06/25
Osasuna 2–0 Atlético Madrid –15/05/25
Botafogo 1–0 Universidad de Chile – 28/05/25
How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Catch every FIFA Club World Cup match live and on-demand
Atlético Madrid Team News
Atlético Madrid require a sizeable victory in Pasadena to advance, but we shouldn’t expect Simeone to name an uber-aggressive lineup. It’ll be more of the same from the Argentine.
Antoine Griezmann is likely to be recalled in place of Alexander Sørtoth up top, while Connor Gallagher could replace veteran Koke in the middle of the park. Pablo Barrios was the unlikely goalscoring hero last time out, and the talented midfielder is assured of his spot in the team.
Clément Lenglet returns from a one-match suspension, but changes aren’t expected to be made to Atléti’s defense.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Botafogo
Atlético predicted lineup vs. Botafogo (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.
Botafogo Team News
Recent arrivals Joaquin Correa and Arthur Cabral have barely featured for the Copa Libertadores holders at the Club World Cup, but former Everton and Napoli midfielder Allan was named in the starting XI on Matchday 2.
Cuiabano recovered from a back issue to feature against PSG but only played a small role off the bench. He should be fitter for this fixture, but with changes to Renato Paiva’s starting XI unlikely, the winger is bound to remain on the bench.
Nottingham Forest-bound Igor Jesus has been Botafogo’s main man in the United States so far, scoring in both games. He’s a sneaky contender for the Golden Boot.
Botafogo Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Botafogo predicted lineup vs. Atlético (4-3-3): John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas, Allan; Artur, Jesus, Savarino
Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo Score Prediction
Botafogo have now won five on the bounce in all competitions, and their victory over PSG will live long in the memory. That was a monstrous defensive performance.
Their showing against the European champions stands them in good stead for the upcoming duel, as they face an all-or-nothing Atlético Madrid team. They’ve scored at least three goals in six of their previous ten outings, but failed to score in the other four.
They clicked against tame opposition on Matchday 2, and Botafogo may find it hard to replicate their performance from the PSG triumph. As a result, Atléti have a chance of pulling off the big win that’s required, but we reckon they’ll fall just short.
Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Botafogo
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article