Azerbaijan vs. France—2026 World Cup Qualifier: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France wrap up their successful qualifying campaign in Baku on Sunday evening.

James Cormack

France take on Azerbaijan having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
France take on Azerbaijan having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. / IMAGO/Depositphotos

France conclude their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying a long way from home on Sunday evening, as they travel to Baku to face Azerbaijan.

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto has recently enjoyed the lengthy trip to the former Soviet republic for a Champions League affair with Qarabag, and the full back may encounter a few familiar faces in the Azerbaijani capital this weekend.

France confirmed their spot at next summer’s tournament with an emphatic 4–0 victory over Ukraine, meaning Iceland are now in pole position to land a playoff spot in Group D ahead of their winner-takes-all qualifer against the Ukrainians.

Les Bleus haven’t always convinced during the qualifying process, but they’ve topped the group having won four of their five games. The three goals they’ve conceded arrived in their two games with Iceland, who beat Azerbaijan 2–0 on Thursday.

The hosts’ wait to appear at a major tournament goes on, and they’ve picked up just a solitary point in qualifying so far. France prevailed in the reverse fixture 3–0 last month.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to France’s final 2026 World Cup qualifier.

What Time Does Azerbaijan vs. France Kick Off?

  • Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Stadium: Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
  • Kick-off Time: 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Andris Treimanis (LVA)
  • VAR: Clay Ruperti (NED) 

Azerbaijan vs. France Head-to-Head record (All Games)

  • Azerbaijan: 0 wins
  • France: 3 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: France 3–0 Azerbaijan (Oct. 10, 2025)—2026 World Cup Qualifying

Current Form (All Competitions)

Azerbaijan

France

Azerbaijan 0–2 Iceland - 11/13//25

France 4–0 Ukraine - 11/13/25

Ukraine 2–1 Azerbaijan - 10/13/25

Iceland 2–2 France - 10/13/25

France 3–0 Azerbaijan - 10/10/25

Azerbaijan 1–1 Ukraine - 09/09/25

France 2–1 Iceland - 09/09/25

Iceland 5–0 Azerbaijan - 09/05/25

Ukraine 0–2 France - 09/05/25

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. France on TV

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Azerbaijan Team News

Bahlul Mustafazade
Azerbaijan were beaten by Iceland last time out. / Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

Caretaker manager Aykhan Abbasov isn’t believed to be dealing with any fresh injury concerns from the 2–0 defeat to Iceland.

The majority of those in Abbasov’s squad are unfamiliar to a wider audience, but some have impressed with the Champions League surprise package, Qarabag, at the start of the league phase.

Badavi Guseynov is the captain of both Qarabag and his country, and he heads into Sunday’s game as Azerbaijan’s fifth record appearance-maker. Forward Ramil Sheydayev, meanwhile, sits third in their all-time scoring charts with ten goals in 69 caps.

Azerbaijan Predicted Lineup vs. France

Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan won’t be heading to next summer’s World Cup. / FotMob

Azerbaijan predicted lineup vs. France (3-4-2-1): Bayramov; Badalov, Mustafazade, Krivotsyuk; Hüseynov, Makhmudov, Khaybulaev, Abbasov; Bayramov, Aliyev; Akhundzade.

France Team News

Kylian Mbappé
France’s captain is injured. / Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

France’s status as group winners means Deschamps should offer rare starts for some of his squad members on Sunday evening.

Skipper Kylian Mbappé has picked up an ankle injury and won’t be making the trip to Baku this weekend. He’ll likely be replaced in the team by Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké, who netted France’s fourth off the bench on Thursday.

Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche may start down the right flank, supporting Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola, while Warren Zaïre-Emery’s good form deserves to be rewarded with a spot in the midfield pivot, potentially alongside veteran N’Golo Kanté.

Ibrahima Konaté returns to partner old pal Dayot Upamecano, but Eduardo Camavinga is out of action through injury.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Azerbaijan

France
The visitors should be heavily changed. / FotMo

France predicted lineup vs Azerbaijan (4-2-3-1): Samba; Gusto, Konaté, Upamecano, Digne; Kanté, Zaïre-Emery; Akliouche, Cherki, Barcola; Ekitiké.

Azerbaijan vs. France Score Prediction

The French players could do without the long flight for what’s now a dead rubber after their victory on Thursday.

We shouldn’t expect Deschamps’ side to be anywhere near their best, with the likely rotation and all, but there will be players keen to impress the national team boss in Baku.

The hosts are unlikely to lay a finger on their opponents here, with France cruising to a fifth and final victory in qualifying.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 0–2 France

James Cormack
James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

