Barca Sweating Over Camp Nou Return Plans, Key Date Nears
Barcelona expect a final verdict on their bid to return to Camp Nou for next month’s Joan Gamper Trophy in the coming days, a report has revealed.
The La Liga champions confirmed last month that they will be back in their spiritual home on August 10, but a number of high-ranking government officials have publicly questioned whether such a return date is feasible.
Barcelona have acknowledged that they would not be able to operate with Camp Nou’s full capacity, but Mundo Deportivo note that initial estimates of a capacity of 60,000 have since been dropped to somewhere between 25,000 and 35,000.
All documents have been formally submitted to both the city council and the local fire department as Barcelona wait final approval of their plans to return to Camp Nou next month. That decision is expected to come next week.
Lowering the capacity is expected to bring about a positive resolution in negotiations with the council.
Barcelona have not yet announced the opponent of their annual pre-season game, although Italian side Como are believed to have already signed on to make the trip to Catalonia.
The first team’s dressing room is expected to be out of action but there are more facilities available inside the stadium which can be used as a temporary measure.
Beyond this tournament, Barcelona will also have to get formal approval from La Liga before they can play a competitive game at the new stadium. League officials are due to visit the site soon before giving a verdict on the plan to play their first home game against Valencia on September 14.