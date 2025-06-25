‘Historic Moment’—Barcelona Reveal Camp Nou Return Date
Barcelona will be returning to their spiritual home, Camp Nou, on August 10, 2025, even though the stadium renovation is not yet completed.
The Catalan giants have not played at the iconic venue since May 2023, when an Ansu Fati brace helped a side managed by Xavi Hernández round off a title-winning season. Two years later, Hansi Flick has steered Barcelona back to the La Liga crown, and will get the chance to lead his champions out at the renovated venue for the 2025–26 campaign, starting with the traditional friendly curtain-raiser of the Joan Gamper Trophy on the second Sunday of August.
Barça, who have played their home games at the unpopular Olympic stadium on the hill of Montjuïc, had been scheduled to return to Camp Nou as soon as November 2024. Those plans were shifted back to the second half of the 2024–25 campaign only to be delayed further in March 2025 without a return date mentioned.
Come August 10, Barcelona will be back at the venue they have called home since 1957, funded—as legend has it—by the goals of Hungarian icon László Kubala. However, the club are keen to stress that this “historic moment” is only a “partial reopening.”
“It’s important to note, however, that this return will happen while construction work continues in various areas of the stadium,” an official statement from the club read.
“Remaining works include the completion of the new third tier, the dual VIP ring, the roof installation, and the final touches to various interior spaces, as well as the urban development of the stadium’s surrounding area.
“During this period, the Club will strive to ensure the highest level of comfort for members, fans, and visitors to the Spotify Camp Nou, facilitating access and adapting services to offer the best possible experience.”