Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Writes History Once More With 200th Goal
If there was any doubt that Alexia Putellas was one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch, there certainly isn't now.
The two-time Ballon d'Or winner recorded her 200th goal for the Catalan side on Thursday night, in their 4-1 UEFA Women's Champions League victory over Austria's St. Pölten. It was Barcelona's third consecutive win in the European tournament edging closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals.
The Spanish club is sitting just below Barclays Women's Super League's (WSL) Manchester City in their group standings, who've already progressed to the knock-outs thanks to a 2-1 win over Sweden's Hammarby on the same night.
Putellas scored her record-breaking goal for Barcelona in the 57th minute at Generali Arena.
The captain surpassed Luis Suarez's 198 goals against Real Madrid in a November Liga F clash, leaving her to now work on closing the gap between César Rodríguez Álvarez (232) and Lionel Messi (672).
The World Cup winner's career was thrust into jeopardy when she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that saw her sidelined for the majority of Liga F's 2022/23 season.
Concern remained upon her return after she struggled to secure minutes, leaving her on the bench for Barcelona's Champions League final against Lyon last year.
However, new head coach Pere Romeu seems to have reignited her fire as so far this season under his leadership, Putellas has scored ten goals and recorded five assists across all competitions.
The Spanish international rejoined Barcelona in 2012 and has gone on to make over 400 appearances, win eight league titles, and three Champions Leagues trophies.