‘Very Close’—Barcelona Take Cautious Stance on Lamine Yamal’s Injury Return
Barcelona are adamant they will not take any unnecessary risks with the fitness of young winger Lamine Yamal who, according to manager Hansi Flick, recognizes the need to put more focus on his wellbeing.
Yamal returned from the latest international break with a groin injury which left Flick seething, publicly accusing Spain officials of failing to protect the Ballon d’Or runner-up. He has missed the last three games in all competitions and will not return in time for Thursday’s game against Real Oviedo.
There is confidence that Yamal might be back before the weekend’s clash with Real Sociedad but, according to MARCA, club officials are adamant the 18-year-old will not be rushed onto the pitch until he is 100% ready.
If Yamal does make the matchday squad to face La Real, it is assumed he will only see a short cameo off the bench. The real date for his full return is currently expected to be the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 1, but nobody inside Barcelona is putting a formal timeline on things.
“He’s very close to returning,” Flick said on Wednesday. “And from what I’ve seen, he seems to be doing well.”
Barcelona know all about the perils of injuries to young stars. Pedri suffered for several seasons as a result of what many felt was a physical overload, while Gavi is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.
Flick admitted Yamal understands the need to protect his body, accepting the necessity of rotation when he does return.
“He feels it too,” Flick concluded. “When he needs a rest, he will.
“I never think about the players we lose, only those who can play. It’s important that the players see that I trust everyone. I’m happy with my team. Any starting XI can win games; it’s a team with the talent.”