Barcelona Near First Summer Transfer, Release Clause Triggered
Espanyol have confirmed the release clause of goalkeeper Joan García has been formally triggered with La Liga, pushing Barcelona closer to wrapping up a bargain transfer.
García has attracted interest from nearly every top side in Europe after two outstanding seasons with La Liga strugglers Espanyol. Arsenal failed with a bid last summer, while the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been credited with this time around.
Sensing the opportunity to sign an elite-level goalkeeper for a reduced price this summer, Barcelona muscled their way to the front of the queue for García’s signature and struck an agreement with the 24-year-old.
With a deal now close to completion, Espanyol’s owners Rastar confirmed in a stock market statement that La Liga has received full payment of García’s release clause.
“On the evening of June 14, 2025, Espanyol received a notice from the Spanish Professional Football League (LALIGA, hereinafter referred to as "La Liga") that García paid La Liga a unilateral termination penalty of €26.3415 million ($30.4 million),” a statement read.
“According to the rules of La Liga, after the approval of La Liga, the player will transfer to the new football club, and Espanyol will receive the player’s unilateral termination penalty (the specific amount is subject to the actual amount received).”
García’s imminent arrival creates a handful of headaches for Barcelona, who are already well-stocked in goal. Wojciech Szczęsny impressed last season as a stand-in for Marc-André ter Stegen, who is thought to have been deemed surplus to requirements.
Ter Stegen has been heavily linked with an exit, with Barcelona keen to offload his high salary if he is no longer going to be a regular starter, but MARCA state the German has no interest in listening to offers amid admiring glances from Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Having already confirmed he is “100% committed” to Barcelona during the recent international break, Ter Stegen appears ready to fight for his future in Catalonia, even if club officials are looking to offload him as soon as possible.