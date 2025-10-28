Barcelona’s Injury Issues Worsen After El Clasico Defeat
Barcelona center back Andreas Christensen has seen his spell on the sidelines extended by a fresh muscle injury.
Christensen was one of the many players to miss Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid, and it was initially assumed that his absence was down to the case of gastroenteritis which kept him out of the midweek victory over Olympiacos.
He was not expected to miss long because of his illness but Christensen was not spotted in training on Monday after El Clásico, and numerous reports now state his absence has been prolonged by a new injury concern.
RAC1 (via Mundo Deportivo) diagnosed Christensen with a calf injury, claiming that issue was behind his absence from the Madrid game. AS simply describe the problem as “muscular”.
Christenen is now, therefore, not expected to make his return in time for Sunday’s meeting with Elche, for which Barcelona’s fitness issues remain severe.
Robert Lewandowski Closing in on Return to Fitness
Barcelona’s treatment room was overflowing for El Clásico, giving Hansi Flick limited options from which to choose, and despite a desire to shake things up after the defeat, the boss appears unable to do so.
The hope was that Christensen would be back by now, let alone for the Elche game, but he remains on the sidelines alongside Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Joan García, Gavi and Marc-André ter Stegen, with the suspended Pedri also unavailable for the game.
Thankfully, striker Robert Lewandowski is believed to be inching his way back towards full fitness. The Poland veteran has been battling a hamstring injury but is set to return to training this week and could face Elche off the bench.
Flick will have to navigate his fitness issues for at least the next three games, with none of his injured players expected back before the international break later this month. The meeting with Athletic Club on Nov. 22 is seen as a potential return date for many.