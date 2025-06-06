Barcelona Player Accuses Hansi Flick of Being Unfair With Him
Barcelona's 2024–25 couldn't have gone much better. The first domestic treble in club history marked a brilliant start to the Hansi Flick era.
Despite Barcelona's success, there were players on the squad that spent the bulk of the campaign sitting on the bench. La Masia graduate Pablo Torre is one of those players, after returning from a positive loan spell at Girona, he struggled for minutes under Flick.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder spoke on the subject in a recent interview with Sport and he didn't hold back his thoughts on the situation.
“I think I could've played more minutes,” Torre said. “I think I earned them. He [Flick] wasn't fair with me and I told him that personally in a talk I had with him. I have to respect his decisions even though I don't understand them.”
Torre appeared in 14 games with four goals and three assists in 421 minutes played in 2024–25. However, he was almost entirely erased from Flick's plans towards the end of the season, with his last appearance coming in the Mar. 30 victory vs. Girona coming off the bench and playing three minutes.
Regardless of his lack of minutes this past term, Torre is currently getting ready to represent Spain in the U-21 UEFA Euros this summer. Once the tournament is over, a decision will have to be made regarding his future, which is currently up in the air.
“At the end of the day what we're looking for is to play, because where we're the happiest is on the pitch. So, we'll see what happens,” Torre added.