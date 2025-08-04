Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Daegu FC: Rashford Scores First Goal in 5–0 Thumping
Barcelona concluded their Asia tour with another victory, this time putting Daegu FC to the sword in a 5–0 rout.
Hansi Flick opted to include 17-year-old Pedro Fernández in his starting XI on Monday, as Barcelona were initially kept at bay by their woefully out-of-form hosts.
Daegu currently sit bottom of the K-League having failed to win any of their previous 12 games. However, it was they who should’ve opened the scoring just seconds before Gavi broke the deadlock for the visitors.
Barcelona’s aggressive defensive line was breached by an excellent switch of play and a quick one-two, with the eventual cross beating an outstretched Joan García and falling kindly for Geovani, who inexplicably missed the gaping goal.
Barça immediately made the Brazilian pay via Gavi’s left boot, and the La Liga champions ran amok for the remainder of the first half. Flick’s side were relentless in their quest to dominate, and they started to have their way with a defensive block that quickly increased in permeability.
Raphinha should’ve converted Lamine Yamal’s cross before Robert Lewandowski tapped home Gerard Martín’s ball into the box. Gavi wrapped up the first half by dinking Barça’s third over the onrushing goalkeeper. The Spanish midfielder has enjoyed a superb preseason in Asia.
11 changes at the break and a heavy downpour refused to disrupt the Blaugrana’s menacing groove, with 18-year-old striker Toni Fernández scoring his first goal for the club 10 minutes after the restart. The academy starlet finished clinically, having been fed in behind by Dani Olmo.
The competitiveness had long seeped out of the fixture by the time Marcus Rashford found the back of the net, as the Englishman crisply finished another flowing move after the hour mark.
It was one-way traffic until the game’s conclusion, with Daegu failing to lay a glove on the Blaugrana after Geovani’s open-goal miss. However, Barcelona couldn’t add to their tally during the final 25 minutes, and there will be some concerns about the injury Pau Cubarsí picked up late on.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Daegu FC (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
5.8
RB: Jules Koundé
7.6
CB: Ronald Araújo
6.8
CB: Gerard Martín
8.0
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.2
CM: Gavi
8.9
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.6
AM: Pedro Fernández
7.0
LW: Raphinha
7.2
ST: Robert Lewandowski
7.9
SUB: Wojciech Szczęsny (46' for García)
6.7
SUB: Eric García (46' for Koundé)
7.9
SUB: Andreas Christensen (46' for Araújo)
N/A
SUB: Pau Cubarsí (46' for Martín)
7.2
SUB: Jofre Torrents (46' for Balde)
N/A
SUB: Dani Olmo (46' for Fernández)
7.6
SUB: Pedri (46' for Gavi)
N/A
SUB: Marc Casadó (46' for De Jong)
N/A
SUB: Toni Fernández (46' for Lewandowski)
N/A
SUB: Marcus Rashford (46' for Raphinha)
N/A
SUB: Roony Bardghji (46' for Yamal)
N/A
SUB: Diego Kochen (74' for Szczęsny)
6.3
SUB: Héctor Fort (88' for Cubarsí)
N/A
Subs not used: Iñaki Peña (GK), Ferran Torres, Guille Fernández.
Player of the Match: Gavi