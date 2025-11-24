Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Raphinha’s First Start Since September
Barcelona visit England for the second time this season, but they’ll be on more familiar territory on Tuesday night, as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The stadium has played host to some iconic Blaugrana Champions League moments, from Ronaldinho’s shimmy and toe poke to Andrés Iniesta’s stunning away goal that thrust Pep Guardiola’s side into the competition’s showpiece event in 2009.
There’s less riding on Tuesday’s outing compared to previous do-or-die encounters, but both teams are vying to end the gameweek inside the top eight of the league phase table.
Barcelona were dominant during this phase last season, but have encountered more difficulties this time around. Still, spirits are high in Hansi Flick’s camp after a celebratory return to the Camp Nou at the weekend, and a second victory on English shores will ensure their contentment remains ahead of a busy run of fixtures.
Here’s how the visitors could line up in west London.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Wojciech Szczęsny was an able deputy, but García’s return from injury is a big boost for the away side.
RB: Jules Koundé—Flick has stuck with Koundé despite a slow start to the season, and the Frenchman will likely retain his place on Tuesday.
CB: Eric García—García has been one of the surprises of the season, and he’s valued highly by Flick, who’s used him in an array of roles. Here, though, he should keep his place.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—With Ronald Araújo failing to convince, the Barça boss will hope Cubarsi establishes a similar partnership with García as he did with Iñigo Martínez.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The left back was used in a more advanced role at the weekend, but will surely drop into the backline at Stamford Bridge.
CM: Frenkie De Jong—Pedri’s still out, but De Jong has so far relished the responsibility. Barça need a big game from the Dutchman here.
CM: Marc Casadó—Flick has turned to the academy graduate to partner De Jong, and Casadó should be pretty fresh after only appearing off the bench against Athletic Club.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The duel between Yamal and Marc Cucurella could prove decisive. Enzo Maresca is backing his defender to hold his own, but the teenager has been in superb form on either side of the November break and was particularly brilliant in Barça’s previous Champions League outing against Club Brugge.
AM: Fermin López—López added to his impressive goal tally at the weekend, and is currently ahead of Dani Olmo in the depth chart.
LW: Raphinha—He’s back! Raphinha made his first appearance since September at the weekend, appearing off the bench. With Marcus Rashford missing Saturday’s win through illness and not guaranteed a start, Flick may be able to count on the Brazilian from the outset in west London.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—After an injury-hit opening to 2025–26, Lewandowski has five goal in his past four games for club and country. He looks sharp again, and this Chelsea defence will intrigue him, no doubt.