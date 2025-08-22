Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante: Lewandowski Close to Return
A serene 3–0 victory on the road to kick-off the new season? What’s not to like, eh?
Well, ask Hansi Flick.
The German manager, keen to uphold the standards from their treble-winning 2024–25 campaign, was furious with his team in Mallorca. He accused them of playing at “50%” in the second half, after the hosts had two men sent off in the opening period, trailing 2–0.
Lamine Yamal eventually added a wonderful third in stoppage time, but Barça’s display was lax and bereft of intensity. Flick will thus hope his dressing room rant serves as the extra motivation his superb team requires if they’re to repeat last season’s success.
A trip to Segunda champions Levante is up next, and here’s how Barcelona could line up on Saturday evening.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Barcelona’s new No. 1 was registered in time for their season opener, although the club needn’t have stressed, given García’s quiet evening. The visitors will hope their goalkeeper enjoys another relaxed outing here.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman signed a new contract in the week and is expected to come back into Flick’s starting XI in place of Eric García.
CB: Ronald Araújo—This is a huge season for Araújo, who has won the starting job back by default after Iñigo Martínez left town.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager developed a great relationship with Martínez last season, and will have to work to do the same with Araújo. The pair didn’t get the best out of each other when they played together last term.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Flick has La Masia graduates to call upon in reserve, but Balde is the undisputed first-choice, and he’ll earn plenty of minutes as long as he stays injury-free.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—There’s Gavi and Marc Casadó to turn to on the bench, but De Jong, who’s been excellent in 2025 and started the season by playing 90 minutes, should remain in Flick’s pivot.
DM: Pedri—The Spaniard was outstanding last season, and there’s no reason why he can’t build on that brilliance in 2025–26 if he stays fit.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager opened his account for the season with a delightful late strike last week, but you do wonder if 90 minutes were necessary, even if the second half was played at a snail’s pace?
AM: Dani Olmo—Barcelona were stressing about Olmo’s registration this time last year, but they have others to pull hairs about this time around. The Spaniard was on the bench last weekend, with Fermin López poised to earn a fair share of the minutes at the No. 10 position.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian continued from where he left off last season, as he scored Barcelona’s first goal of 2025–26 early on against Mallorca.
ST: Ferran Torres—Flick refused to rule Robert Lewandowski out of returning from injury this weekend, but it seems like Torres will remain in the XI even if the veteran striker is fit. Barcelona’s “shark” netted his first goal of the season on the opening weekend.