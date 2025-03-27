Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: La Liga
Barcelona face Osasuna in midweek La Liga action looking to put themselves in the driver's seat in the title race.
The Barcelona that lost to Osasuna earlier in the season is not the same team this time around. The Catalans are strong contenders to win both La Liga and the Champions League this season, yet Hansi Flick has important calls to make.
Barcelona come in missing four key players: Marc Casado, Pau Cubarsi, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo. The first two players listed are injured while Raphinha and Araujo miss the game because of the international break scheduling. Both Brazil and Uruguay played 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games on Tuesday, Mar. 25 meaning they won't have time to return, recover and train for the Osasuna game. A big blow as this is a must-win game for Flick's team looking to open up a three point lead over Real Madrid in the title race.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Szczęsny has been unbelievable for Barcelona since coming out of retirement.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman must help out in defense given injuries and absences.
CB: Eric Garcia—With Pau Cubarsí injured, Flick confirmed Garcia as one of the two starting defenders.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—Martínez partners Garcia in defense.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde was excellent in in the midweek game vs. Benfica, recording an assist and looking dangerous on the left flank.
CM: Frenkie de Jong— De Jong continues patrolling midfield offering Pedri the freedom to dictate the game.
CM: Pedri—Pedri is crucial to Barcelona's trophy hunt late in the season.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Lamine Yamal had a strong international break for Spain as they advanced past the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo starts as the creative midfielder between the wingers.
LW: Ferran Torres—The former Manchester City man gets the start in attack as Raphinha won't be available due to Brazil's match against Argentina on Tuesday.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski leads the line as he chases La Pichichi.