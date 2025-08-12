Barcelona President Explains Club’s Surprising Inigo Martinez Sale
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained that adhering to the “financial fair play rules” was a major reason why the club surprisingly parted ways with Iñigo Martínez this summer.
Martínez was an instrumental figure in Hansi Flick’s defense last season, racking up close to 50 appearances in all competitions, as Barça claimed three domestic trophies. The veteran defender established a superb partnership with teenager Pau Cubarsí, with the pair forced to defend in a distinctly aggressive system that demanded so much from the center backs.
The 34-year-old joined the club from Athletic Club two summers ago, having established himself as one of La Liga’s most consistent defenders.
He flirted with the possibility of leaving in 2024, but Flick convinced him to stay and he was expected to see out the remainder of his contract with the Blaugrana, which expired next summer.
However, the stunning news of his departure to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr broke last week, after Martínez had featured for Flick’s side during their preseason tour of the Far East.
Explaining the decision to move on, Barça president Laporta suggested that there were incentives for both club and player: “I guess Iñigo Martinez would have liked to stay for another season, but he’s 34 and the opportunity he got doesn’t come often, only once in a career," he said after the 5–0 victory over Como in Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy (via Get Football News Spain).
“Iñigo signed for us on a free transfer, and we had previously discussed with him that if a situation like this arose, saving his salary would help us with the financial fair play rules. Therefore, I wish him the best of luck.”
Barcelona remain in a financial mess and are struggling to register new signings in time for the start of the 2025–26 season. While they haven’t earned a transfer fee for Martínez’s sale, the club have got rid of his €9 million salary, according to Capology. Still, it’s not enough to register projected starting goalkeeper Joan García after his cross-Catalonia move from Espanyol.