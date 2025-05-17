Barcelona President Confirms Final Hansi Flick Contract Decision
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club will soon announce a new contract for manager Hansi Flick.
Flick penned a two-year contract when he joined the club last summer and has enjoyed a sensational debut year, winning a domestic treble and reaching the semi-final of the Champions League, all while bringing sensational performances out of the likes of Raphinha and Pedri.
There has been suggestions that Flick was viewed as a stop-gap manager to take charge until Barcelona find a younger replacement, but Laporta has assured fans that the club remain committed to Flick long-term.
“I give Flick huge credit for the team‘s success,” Laporta told RAC1. “He has rigor, discipline, mental strength, a special sensitivity... he‘s made everyone feel important.
“He‘s one of the keys to the season‘s success, He‘s happy at the club, content, having a good time. He enjoys it. He‘s very excited about the future.
“The main objective was to win La Liga, and we‘ve far exceeded that. This team inspires a lot of excitement. I give Deco a lot of credit for betting on Flick.
“We have to fight in every competition. It‘s true that they‘re a bold, young team that wants everything. They‘re ambitious and aware that with Flick they can achieve anything they set their minds to.
“We agreed [to continue together] a long time ago, and he‘s a man of his word. He‘ll continue. We‘ll announce it soon.“
Reports suggest Flick will sign on for a further 12 months, tying himself to the La Liga champions until the summer of 2027. There have even been suggestions it could be his final contract before he retires.