Barcelona President Confirms Final Hansi Flick Contract Decision

Hansi Flick‘s excellent first season as Barcelona manager will not be his last.

Tom Gott

Flick's current contract expires in 2026
Flick's current contract expires in 2026 / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club will soon announce a new contract for manager Hansi Flick.

Flick penned a two-year contract when he joined the club last summer and has enjoyed a sensational debut year, winning a domestic treble and reaching the semi-final of the Champions League, all while bringing sensational performances out of the likes of Raphinha and Pedri.

There has been suggestions that Flick was viewed as a stop-gap manager to take charge until Barcelona find a younger replacement, but Laporta has assured fans that the club remain committed to Flick long-term.

“I give Flick huge credit for the team‘s success,” Laporta told RAC1. “He has rigor, discipline, mental strength, a special sensitivity... he‘s made everyone feel important.

“He‘s one of the keys to the season‘s success, He‘s happy at the club, content, having a good time. He enjoys it. He‘s very excited about the future.

Joan Laporta, Hansi Flick
Laporta is excited for a future with Flick / IMAGO / Xinhua

“The main objective was to win La Liga, and we‘ve far exceeded that. This team inspires a lot of excitement. I give Deco a lot of credit for betting on Flick.

“We have to fight in every competition. It‘s true that they‘re a bold, young team that wants everything. They‘re ambitious and aware that with Flick they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

“We agreed [to continue together] a long time ago, and he‘s a man of his word. He‘ll continue. We‘ll announce it soon.“

Reports suggest Flick will sign on for a further 12 months, tying himself to the La Liga champions until the summer of 2027. There have even been suggestions it could be his final contract before he retires.

