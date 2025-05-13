Barcelona Sporting Director Hints at Summer Transfer Plan
Barcelona sporting director has hinted at a quiet transfer window in Catalonia this summer, but has suggested the club could target back-ups for star wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
Barca have worked their way through previous transfer windows despite the darkest of financial clouds hanging over their head. Monetary mismanagement from previous regimes left current president Joan Laporta scrambling, but they've been able to get by pulling several economic 'levers'.
Still, the club has not yet escaped their financial strife, with a €100m hole reported in their accounts last year. As a result, Barca aren't expected to be active in the transfer window this summer, especially given the success they've had under Hansi Flick this season.
La Blaugrana have already claimed the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey, and are on the brink of regaining the La Liga title. Flick's side need just two points from their final three games to confirm themselves as champions.
Crucially, Flick has built his team around a homegrown spine, with La Masia graduates Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde among the integral performers for Barcelona this season. They weren't all that busy last summer and had plenty of trouble attempting to register their two arrivals of note: Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.
While several players could be heading out of the door, such as the high-earning Ansu Fati, Deco doesn't expect an overhaul in Catalonia ahead of the 2025-26 season: "If we can improve, that's always an option, but the key is to consolidate what we have for the coming years," the Barcelona director told ESPN. "Suddenly we feel quite dependent on Raphinha and Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them [when they're not available]."
The two players mentioned by Deco, Raphinha and Yamal, have each played over 50 games for Flick this season, with the German lacking the options in reserve to rotate them out of his team. As a result, Barca may target cover in wide areas this summer while aiming to keep their outlay low.
As a result, a move for Athletic Club's Nico Williams, who was a transfer target last year, seems unlikely. The club will also aim to nurture the next generation of La Masia starlets into Flick's first team.