Barcelona Star Issues Three-Word Response to Summer Exit Speculation
Ronald Araujo has confirmed he hopes to remain with Barcelona this summer amid reports that the club’s desire to sell one defender is causing tension behind the scenes.
Hansi Flick currently has five center backs available to him. Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martinez are his preferred starting duo, with Araujo one of three reserve options alongside Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia.
AS bluntly state that Barcelona sporting director Deco thinks five center backs is one too many and is looking to offload one of the three reserves.
Of the trio, Garcia is thought to be in line for a contract extension after impressing Flick with his versatility last season, leaving Araujo and Christensen as the likely casualties. The dilemma, however, is that neither player wants to leave.
Both players have ended their vacations early to get a head-start on training, sending clear messages of their desires, and Araujo has now gone public with his wish to stay in Catalonia.
Asked whether he will remain with Barcelona this summer, Araujo told the media: “For me, yes.”
Araujo recently signed a new contract which includes a release clause of €60 million ($70.2 million) which is active in the first two weeks of July, but he has no interest in pursuing an exit. While he accepts he is not currently a starter, the Uruguay international believes he can force his way back into Flick’s plans.
That leaves Christensen, whose contract has just one year left to run, as a possible candidate for sale but, like Araujo, the Dane has stressed his plan to remain with Barcelona, having settled in the city and earned the trust of Flick. Deco is not happy about his expiring contract and would rather sell this summer.
If Barcelona fail to sell either Araujo or Christensen, then they will reluctantly listen to offers for Garcia, which would risk upsetting Flick after the manager made it clear he sees the latter as a crucial member of his squad.