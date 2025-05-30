Barcelona Focused on Two ‘Priority Targets’, Transfer Could Affect Raphinha
Barcelona are focused on signing Liverpool forward Luis Díaz and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, reports in Spain say.
2024–25 was an excellent season for Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title to complete a domestic treble, but they are keen to invest in the squad this summer in a bid to avenge their elimination from the Champions League.
There are few obvious areas of concern in the Barcelona squad but Mundo Deportivo claim club officials are chasing a new left-sided forward and a goalkeeper, earmarking Díaz and García as their preferred options.
While left wing would appear to be under control thanks to Ballon d’Or candidate Raphinha, who racked up 34 goals and 25 assists across all competitions this season, it is suggested that next year could bring a tactical tweak which sees the Brazilian play in more of a central role, opening up space for an out-and-out winger like Díaz.
Also working in Díaz’s favor is his ability to play as a central striker. While Robert Lewandowski remains in elite form, there is a desire to find some cover—and ultimately a successor—for the Poland international, who will turn 37 in August.
It is claimed Liverpool are demanding as much as €80 million (£67.3 million, $90.9 million) to sell Díaz, although SPORT journalistToni Juanmarti notes Barcelona officials believe they could do a deal for below €70 million (£58.9 million, $79.5 million) as Díaz is approaching the final two years of his contract and has shown no signs of agreeing to an extension at this point.
Meanwhile, Espanyol goalkeeper García is seen as a key target for Barcelona, who are braced for a battle with almost every top side across Europe to sign the 24-year-old.
With a release clause of just €25 million (£21 million, $28.4 million), García is widely accepted to be a real bargain. Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid are four of many suitors.
García is thought to be keen to join a club capable of offering him a regular starting role, which Barcelona currently cannot due to the presence of both Marc-André ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczęsny.
There is a desire to sign García this summer and loan him out to another side in La Liga, but whether the Spaniard would be interested in such a plan remains to be seen.