Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen faces a tough task in its bid to repeat as Bundesliga champions when it travels to take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Xabi Alonso's side sits in second place in the Bundesliga standings with nine points from a possible 12 that includes the second-half collapse in the 3–2 defeat to RB Leipzig. Wins against VfL Wolfsburg, TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach has the team near the top of the table.
A win for Leverkusen could jump-start its season and bring them level on points with Bayern in the standings. However, a defeat at the Allianz Arena would widen the gap between the two.
Alonso has relied heavily on attacking duo Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz as the two players have combined for nine goal contributions to start the season.
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3–4–2–1)
GK: Lukáš Hrádecký – The Leverkusen legend is still searching for his first clean sheet of the season.
CB: Edmond Tapsoba – Tapsoba will look to rebound after a poor defensive showing last time out against a talented Bayern frontline.
CB: Jonathan Tah – The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena this summer but it never materialized. Tah could look to prove to Bayern why they should've moved for him with a strong showing in the middle of the back three.
CB: Piero Hincapié – The versatile defender featured in the second half in a dramatic win over Wolsfburg. He should be fit to face Bayern.
RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – One of Leverkusen's most important players has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign with two goal contributions at wing-back.
CM: Granit Xhaka – The ex-Arsenal midfielder is what makes Alonso's team tick in the middle of the park.
CM: Aleix García – García could be in line for a second-straight start after grabbing an assist vs. Wolfsburg.
LWB: Alejandro Grimaldo – Grimaldo has proven to be one of the best free transfer signings in recent history, capable of scoring from anywhere around an opposing team's penalty area with excellent passing range.
AM: Martin Terrier – Alonso could look to lean on Terrier's extensive experience.
AM: Florian Wirtz – The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the top creators in the world that can do just about anything asked of him in the final third.
ST: Victor Boniface – Boniface's physicality is needed against the strong Bayern defenders to hold up play and create chances up front.