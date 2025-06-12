Bayern Munich ‘Actively Working’ on Deal for Arsenal, Chelsea Target
Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a deal to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams from Athletic Club.
The Bundesliga champions are expected to add a winger to their ranks this summer after they failed to agree to terms with impending free agent Leroy Sané, who has since agreed a three-year contract with Galatasaray.
Williams has garnered the interest of several clubs since starring at Euro 2024 with eventual winners Spain. Barcelona were heavily linked with a move last summer but opted against a costly deal, while Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are known to be long-term admirers.
Chelsea, however, appear to have made their preference clear by pursuing a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, while Arsenal are currently focused on bolstering at striker.
With Barcelona also pursuing other targets, Bayern could have a clear run at Williams. Sky Sport Germany state that the Bundesliga champions have already met with the Spaniard’s entourage, but it’s going to take a significant financial package to bring the winger to Munich.
Williams has a release clause believed to be in the region of €60 million (£51.2 million, $69.5 million), which must be paid in full per La Liga rules, and the player is also reportedly demanding a gross salary of €20 million (£24.8 million, $33.68 million). That would make Williams their joint-third highest earner alongside Joshua Kimmich, with only Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer earning more.
Bayern had offered Sané a reported €12–13 million (£10.2–11 million, $13.7–14.9 million) to stay at the club and would clearly have to come significantly higher to meet Williams’s request.
After starting the season slowly off the back of Euro 2024, Williams eventually ended the La Liga campaign with 10 goal contributions and another seven in the Europa League as Athletic reached the semi-finals. His potential as a showstopper is undeniable, but Bayern must be completely convinced by Williams to sign him at that price.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is also under consideration.