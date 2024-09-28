Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga
Bayern Munich aims to pick up its fifth win of the Bundesliga season when it takes on Bayer Leverkusen this weekend.
The Bavarian giant has been on fire in the early stages under new manager Vincent Kompany. Bayern is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the German first division alongside RB Leipzig and Union Berlin after lopsided victories against Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel.
Kompany's 4–2–3–1 setup has worked well so far for Bayern with Harry Kane already up to five goals in league play. New signings Michael Olise and João Palhinha continue to gel with their teammates and already look like nailed-on starters for seasons to come.
As Bayern is ahead of Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table by just three points, Kompany will look to go full steam ahead to increase his side's lead at the top of the standings.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4–2–3–1)
GK: Sven Ulreich–Manuel Neuer could miss the match with a hip problem, giving Ulreich another opportunity in goal.
RB: Joshua Kimmich–While Kimmich has excelled in his preferred position in the midfield at times this season, Kompany could look to utilize him at right-back to deploy a Palhinha-Pavlović midfield pairing.
CB: Dayot Upamecano–Kompany has shown faith in the France international as he's started all four of Bayern's league matches thus far.
CB: Kim Min-jae–The South Korean defender has been reliable in the backline alongside Upamecano.
LB: Alphonso Davies–Kompany might be torn on choosing between Davies and Raphaël Guerreiro but the Canadian's pace could be key to get behind the Leverkusen defense.
DM: João Palhinha–The ex-Fulham player is set to receive his second start in Bundesliga action after coming off the bench in the win against Bremen.
DM: Aleksandar Pavlović–The 20-year-old quickly rose to prominence in the Bayern squad last season and Kompany appears to be a big fan of the young midfielder.
RW: Michael Olise–Olise is a nightmare for any defense to plan for as he's already logged three goals and two assists in the league.
AM: Jamal Musiala–Bayern's playmaker gets the nod in the final third, playing slightly behind Kane.
LW: Kingsley Coman–Coman looks to reignite his Bayern career under Kompany with only two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.
ST: Harry Kane–The England national team captain has been nearly automatic in front of goal this season. He'll look to continue that theme against an inconsistent Leverkusen defense.