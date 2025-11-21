Bayern Munich ‘Scouting’ Two Brazilian Teenage Sensations—Report
Bayern Munich scouts in South America have identified two Brazilian teenagers as “potential transfer targets” including a possible deputy to star striker Harry Kane, according to a report.
Die Roten have made an extraordinary start to 2025–26 as they lead the Bundesliga by six points and top the Champions League league phase standings after four successive European victories.
Vincent Kompany has assembled an impressive roster in Bavaria powered by England captain Kane, with the likes of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise offering expert support. However, Bayern are still planning for the future and have increased their focus on South American talent.
As per German publication Bild and their podcast ‘Bayern Insider’, the Bundesliga giants have identified two Brazilian wonderkids—one in attack and the other in defence—as potential signings.
Precocious Brazilian Pair Emerge as Targets for Bayern
One of the names that Bayern are assessing is Rayan, Vasco da Gama’s 19-year-old phenom. The versatile forward is capable of playing as a central striker or as a right winger and has blossomed since rising into the Brazilian club’s senior squad in 2023.
Rayan has already amassed 91 appearances and 20 goals for Vasco, 17 of his strikes having come across a productive 2025 season. The forward, who has represented Brazil’s youth teams, is causing quite the stir and is reportedly valued at around €18 million (£15.8 million, $20.7 million).
Bayern apparently view Rayan as a backup option to both Kane and the club’s wide forwards, although a potential transfer has “not yet progressed”. Fellow German side RB Leipzig are also interested in the teenager.
The Bundesliga champions have also shortlisted one of Brazil’s leading young left backs: Souza. The defender is 19-years-old and has been a semi-regular starter for Santos in 2025, racking up 25 appearances and three goal contributions across all competitions.
Souza is considered an “alternative” at left back for Bayern, who are still without Canada international Alphonso Davies as he recovers from an ACL injury. He boasts huge potential and featured infrequently during Santos’ promotion from the second tier in Brazil last term.
The starlet is valued at approximately €3 million (£2.6 million, $3.5 million), which could offer excellent value for money and would make him a relatively risk-free addition.