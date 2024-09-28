Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Predictions, Team News
A top of the table clash is on the cards this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen travels to south Germany to take on Bayern Munich.
Bayern has started off the Bundesliga season under new manager Vincent Kompany in style with four wins in four. Star striker Harry Kane has been in fine form with nine goal contributions while the team has managed an impressive 13 goals in its last three league matches, conceding just once vs. Holstein Kiel.
The weekend matchup will be Kompany's first real test since taking charge this summer at the Allianz Arena. After Bayern's 11-year domination in the Bundesliga was snapped last season, fans hope the former Manchester City defender can steer them back in the direction of trophies.
Leverkusen sits on nine points in second place, just three points behind Bayern, in its league defense under Xabi Alonso.
Leverkusen is still very much in the title conversation early on despite suffering its first Bundesliga loss in 35 matches vs. RB Leipzig on Aug. 31. Back-to-back wins against TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg has Alonso's team riding momentum into the match.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen Kick Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. EST
Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Bayern Munich: 1 win
- Bayer Leverkusen: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen 0–5 Bayern Munich: 09/21/2024
Bayer Leverkusen 4–3 VfL Wolfsburg: 09/22/2024
Bayern Munich 9–2 Dinamo Zagreb: 09/21/2024
Feyenoord 0–4 Bayer Leverkusen: 09/19/2024
Holstein Kiel 1–6 Bayern Munich: 09/14/2024
TSG Hoffenheim 1–4 Bayer Leverkusen: 09/14/2024
Bayern Munich 2–0 SC Freiburg: 09/01/2024
Bayer Leverkusen 2–3 RB Leipzig: 08/31/2024
VfL Wolfsburg 2–3 Bayern Munich: 08/25/2024
Carl Zeiss Jena 0–1 Bayer Leverkusen: 08/28/2024
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+
Canada
DAZN
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern will have to make do without three key players due to injury. New signing Hiroki Ito has yet to make his debut for Bayern after joining from Stuttgart earlier this summer after he suffered a broken foot. Ito is expected to return to action in the next few weeks while Josip Stanišić and Sacha Boey are facing extended spells on the sideline with their respective knee problems.
Germany legend Manuel Neuer missed out on the team's 5–0 away win over Werder Bremen with a hip injury. The 39-year-old's status is up in the air for the weekend with Sven Ulreich ready to start in goal again if needed.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4–2–3–1): Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Palhinha, Pavlović, Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.
Bayer Leverkusen Team News
Unlike Bayern, Leverkusen doesn't have any injuries or suspension in its camp ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena.
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3–4–2–1): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, García, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.
Bayer Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen Score Prediction
At full strength, Bayern would more than likely have enough to claim all three points at home in front of its supporters vs. the reigning Bundesliga champions. However, that isn't the case this weekend.
Both teams have plenty of momentum heading into the match. With Neuer out injured, a draw seems the most likely result between the top two teams in Germany's first division.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2–2 Bayer Leverkusen