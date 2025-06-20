Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bayern Munich enjoyed the breeziest of starts to their 2025 Club World Cup adventure and can confirm their place in the last 16 when they face Boca Juniors in their second encounter of the tournament.
The Bundesliga champions were staggering 10–0 winners over New Zealand’s Auckland City last time out as they ran riot against lowly opposition. Jamal Musiala scored a hat-trick on his return from injury and there were braces for Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and the departing Thomas Müller. Sacha Boey was also on the scoresheet in the demolition.
Bayern will be afforded fewer luxuries against Argentinian opposition, however, with Boca providing a stern test for Vincent Kompany’s men.
Miguel Russo watched on from the sidelines as his side agonizingly surrendered a two-goal lead against Benfica in their Club World Cup opener. An ill-tempered affair saw red cards for both sides, with goals from Argentina internationals Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi condemning Boca to a frustrating draw. Avoiding defeat against Bayern will be considered a sizeable achievement.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this clash in Group C at the Club World Cup.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Kick-Off?
- Location: Florida, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Friday, June 20 / Saturday, June 21
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET (June 20) / 6 p.m. PT (June 20) / 2 a.m. BST (June 21)
- Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRN/AUS)
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Head-to-Head Record (All Time)
- Bayern Munich: 1 win
- Boca Juniors: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 Boca Juniors AET (November 28, 2001) – Intercontinental Cup Final
Current Form (all competitions)
Bayern Munich
Boca Juniors
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City - 6/15/25
Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica - 6/16/25
Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich - 5/17/25
Boca Juniors 0–1 Independiente - 5/20/25
Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 5/10/25
Boca Juniors 0–0 (4–2p) Lanús - 5/11/25
RB Leipzig 3–3 Bayern Munich - 5/3/25
Tigre 1–1 Boca Juniors - 5/4/25
Bayern Munich 3–0 Mainz - 4/26/25
River Plate 2–1 Boca Juniors - 4/27/25
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN, TBS USA, Watch TBS
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern have no need to make significant alterations to the team that humiliated Auckland City in their opener, although Musiala could replace veteran and club icon Müller in Florida. Dayot Upamecano could also come in for Josip Stanišić.
Harry Kane played an hour against Auckland City but was unable to get on the scoresheet despite the struggles of the New Zealand side. He will be aiming to open his tournament account against Boca.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Boca Juniors
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Boca Juniors (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.
Boca Juniors Team News
Boca will be without two players through suspension for the clash with Bayern. Nicolás Figal was sent off late in the draw with Benfica and will miss a meeting with the German champions, while Ander Herrera was sent off while on the bench following his furious confrontation with security and officials last time out.
Edinson Cavani missed the opening match with a calf injury and remains a doubt for Boca, while center back Marco Pellegrino is likely to be sidelined with a muscle issue, too. Goalscorer Miguel Merentiel picked up a knock against Benfica and is not guaranteed to feature against Bayern.
Boca Juniors Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Boca Juniors predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Marchesín; Advíncula, Rojo, Costa, Blanco; Belmonte, Battaglia; Zenón, Velasco, Palacios; Zeballos.
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Score Prediction
Bayern waltzed to victory in their first Club World Cup outing and while things should be more challenging against Boca, another victory likely lies in wait. Suspensions and injuries will restrict Russo’s selection options and the German giants are primed to take advantage.
Die Roten have a ludicrous roster of talent available to them and their attacking stars flexed their muscles against Auckland City. It could be more of the same for the Bayern forwards, who will be eager to overwhelm and unconvincing Boca defense.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–1 Boca Juniors
