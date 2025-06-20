SI

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bayern Munich will not be able to steamroll Boca Juniors like they did minnows Auckland City.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Bayern Munich face Boca Juniors.
Bayern Munich face Boca Juniors. / IMAGO/Visionhaus/Pond5 Images

Bayern Munich enjoyed the breeziest of starts to their 2025 Club World Cup adventure and can confirm their place in the last 16 when they face Boca Juniors in their second encounter of the tournament.

The Bundesliga champions were staggering 10–0 winners over New Zealand’s Auckland City last time out as they ran riot against lowly opposition. Jamal Musiala scored a hat-trick on his return from injury and there were braces for Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and the departing Thomas Müller. Sacha Boey was also on the scoresheet in the demolition.

Bayern will be afforded fewer luxuries against Argentinian opposition, however, with Boca providing a stern test for Vincent Kompany’s men.

Miguel Russo watched on from the sidelines as his side agonizingly surrendered a two-goal lead against Benfica in their Club World Cup opener. An ill-tempered affair saw red cards for both sides, with goals from Argentina internationals Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi condemning Boca to a frustrating draw. Avoiding defeat against Bayern will be considered a sizeable achievement.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this clash in Group C at the Club World Cup.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Kick-Off?

  • Location: Florida, United States
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Date: Friday, June 20 / Saturday, June 21
  • Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET (June 20) / 6 p.m. PT (June 20) / 2 a.m. BST (June 21)
  • Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRN/AUS)

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Head-to-Head Record (All Time)

  • Bayern Munich: 1 win
  • Boca Juniors: 0 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 Boca Juniors AET (November 28, 2001) – Intercontinental Cup Final

Current Form (all competitions)

Bayern Munich

Boca Juniors

Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City - 6/15/25

Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica - 6/16/25

Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich - 5/17/25

Boca Juniors 0–1 Independiente - 5/20/25

Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 5/10/25

Boca Juniors 0–0 (4–2p) Lanús - 5/11/25

RB Leipzig 3–3 Bayern Munich - 5/3/25

Tigre 1–1 Boca Juniors - 5/4/25

Bayern Munich 3–0 Mainz - 4/26/25

River Plate 2–1 Boca Juniors - 4/27/25

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

DAZN, TBS USA, Watch TBS

United Kingdom

DAZN, Channel 5

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munich
Müller (left) could be replaced by Musiala (right). / Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

Bayern have no need to make significant alterations to the team that humiliated Auckland City in their opener, although Musiala could replace veteran and club icon Müller in Florida. Dayot Upamecano could also come in for Josip Stanišić.

Harry Kane played an hour against Auckland City but was unable to get on the scoresheet despite the struggles of the New Zealand side. He will be aiming to open his tournament account against Boca.

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Boca Juniors

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Boca Juniors (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Boca Juniors Team News

Boca Juniors midfielder Ander Herrer
Ander Herrera is suspended after his furious reaction to officials last time out. / Marco Bello-Reuters via Imagn Images

Boca will be without two players through suspension for the clash with Bayern. Nicolás Figal was sent off late in the draw with Benfica and will miss a meeting with the German champions, while Ander Herrera was sent off while on the bench following his furious confrontation with security and officials last time out.

Edinson Cavani missed the opening match with a calf injury and remains a doubt for Boca, while center back Marco Pellegrino is likely to be sidelined with a muscle issue, too. Goalscorer Miguel Merentiel picked up a knock against Benfica and is not guaranteed to feature against Bayern.

Boca Juniors Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Boca Juniors predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Marchesín; Advíncula, Rojo, Costa, Blanco; Belmonte, Battaglia; Zenón, Velasco, Palacios; Zeballos.

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Score Prediction

Bayern waltzed to victory in their first Club World Cup outing and while things should be more challenging against Boca, another victory likely lies in wait. Suspensions and injuries will restrict Russo’s selection options and the German giants are primed to take advantage.

Die Roten have a ludicrous roster of talent available to them and their attacking stars flexed their muscles against Auckland City. It could be more of the same for the Bayern forwards, who will be eager to overwhelm and unconvincing Boca defense.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–1 Boca Juniors

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer