Benfica 1–4 Chelsea: Player Ratings As Blues Survive Weather Delay, Extra Time
Chelsea defeated Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 advancing to face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals surviving extra time against 10-men Benfica.
Alarm bells were raised early for Benfica as Pedro Neto and Liam Delap had half chances to open up the scoring. Enzo Maresca set up his Chelsea side in his standard 4-2-3-1, but the squad selection represented that of what fans could see come the next Premier League season.
Antonio Silva, the young Benfica defender, made a massive stop on the line in the 20th minute to deny a curling effort from Marc Cucurella. Anatoliy Trubin denied Cole Palmer at his near post seconds later as Chelsea continued applying attacking pressure. Trubin went on to make another crucial save against Cucurella after the cooling break.
Benfica's attacking moments in the first half were limited to counter attacks that lacked quality in important actions.
It took Chelsea until the 63rd minute when Reece James scored the opener from a free-kick attempt. The England international fired a low-driven shot toward Trubin's near post catching him out. The ball whizzed past the post, bouncing in for the first goal of the game. A bit of ingenuity from James to break the deadlock.
There was a shout for a penalty at the other end involving Benoit Badiashile and Vangelis Pavlidis, but the referee waved away any call for a foul.
The game was paused in the 85th minute for a weather delay with thunderstorms in the area. With just three minutes remaining in stoppage time after the restart, Benfica were afforded a lifeline with a penalty opportunity. Angel Di Maria, in what became his final game in a Benfica shirt shirt, made no mistake to equalise.
Just two minutes into extra time, substitute Gianluca Prestianni was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Christopher Nkunku in the second half of extra time put the Blues back in front avoiding a tricky penalty shootout. A massive goal that could propel Chelsea deep into the bracket. Pedro Neto put the game to bed with a third as the Portuguese player continues to enjoy a strong summer after winning the UEFA Nations League with his country. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also scored a fourth as Maresca's substitutes paid dividends.
Despite everything the day threw at Maresca's men, they emerge victorious over 120 minutes advancing to face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.
Check out player ratings from the match below.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sanchez
7.7
LB: Marc Cucurella
8.4
CB: Levi Colwill
7.5
CB: Benoit Badiashile
6.9
RB: Reece James
8.2
DM: Romeo Lavia
7.5
DM: Moises Caicedo
8.7
AM: Enzo Fernandez
6.8
RW: Pedro Neto
8.8
ST: Liam Delap
6.2
LW: Cole Palmer
8.4
SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (69' for Badiashile)
6.8
SUB: Malo Gusto (80' for James)
6.2
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (80' for Delap)
7.4
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (80' for Fernandez)
7.6
SUB: Trevoh Chalobah (85' for Lavia)
6.7
SUB: Aaron Anselmino (118' for Colwill)
N/A
Benfica Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Anatoliy Trubin
4.1
RB: Fredrik Aursnes
6.5
CB: Antonio Silva
7.0
CB: Nicolas Otamendi
6.1
LB: Samuel Dahl
5.4
CM: Florentino Luis
6.7
CM: Leandro Barreiro
5.9
CM: Orkun Kokcu
6.3
RW: Angel Di Maria
6.7
ST: Vangelis Pavlidis
5.9
LW: Andreas Schjelderup
6.4
SUB: Kerem Akturkoglu (46' for Schjelderup)
6.3
SUB: Gianluca Prestianni (70' for Luis)
4.4
SUB: Andrea Belotti (70' for Pavlidis)
6.5
SUB: Tiago Gouveia (85' for Aursnes)
6.4
SUB: Joao Veloso (85' for Kokcu)
6.2
Player of the Match: Pedro Neto (Chelsea)
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.