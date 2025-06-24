Benfica vs. Bayern Munich : Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bayern Munich have the chance to secure maximum points in Group C when they take on European rivals Benfica in their final group game at the Club World Cup.
After hitting double-digits against minnows Auckland City, the Bundesliga champions were forced to work hard for three points on Matchday 2. Miguel Merentiel’s stunning solo goal brought Boca Juniors level in the second half, but standout performer Michael Olise struck late on to secure Bayern’s victory.
Vincent Kompany’s men are assured of their spot in the round of 16, but a rare defeat to Benfica in Charlotte would see the Portuguese team usurp them at the group’s summit.
Nicolás Otamendi’s equaliser against Boca on Matchday 1 looks set to prove crucial in deciding who joins Bayern in the knockouts, and a point on Tuesday will be enough to see them advance. However, if the Germans continue their excellent record in this fixture, a seven-goal swing would leave Benfica vulnerable to an early elimination.
Auckland face Boca in their final group game after Benfica put six past them last time out.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this clash in Group C at the Club World Cup.
What Time Does Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?
- Location: Charlotte, United States
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Benfica: 0 win
- Bayern Munich: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 Benfica (November 6. 2024) - UEFA Champions League
Current Form (all competitions)
Benfica
Bayern Munich
Benfica 6–0 Auckland City - 6/20/25
Bayern Munich 2–1 Boca Juniors - 6/20/25
Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica - 6/16/25
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City - 6/15/25
Benfica 1–3 Sporting CP - 5/25/25
Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich - 5/17/25
Braga 1–1 Benfica - 5/17/25
Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 5/10/25
Benfica 1–1 Sporting CP - 5/10/25
RB Leipzig 3–3 Bayern Munich - 5/3/25
How to Watch Benfica vs. Bayern Munich on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Benfica Team News
Andrea Belotti remains suspended for Bruno Lage’s side after he was sent off on Matchday 1 for a high boot, so Vangelos Pavlidis is all but assured of his starting spot up top.
Florentino Luís is set to miss out in midfield due to a shoulder injury, and we could see Renato Sanches return to Benfica’s starting lineup in favor of Orkun Kökçü. Leandro Barreiro should keep his place after recording a quick-fire brace in the second half against Auckland.
The Portuguese team have been without Alexander Bah and Manu Silva at the tournament due to long-term knee injuries, while Zeki Amdouni also didn’t make the squad.
Benfica Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Benfica predicted lineup vs. Bayern (4-5-1): Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Di María, Sanches, Prestianni, Barreiro, Aktürköglu; Pavlidis
Bayern Munich Team News
Kompany has named a pair of strong starting XI’s to kick-off the tournament, and nothing is expected to change on Tuesday.
Rotation from the Boca Juniors win will likely be limited, especially with Jamal Musiala picking up a knock off the bench. While the German star trained fully on Sunday and is set to be fit for the game, he’s unlikely to make the starting lineup.
Kim Min-Jae is working his way back from an Achilles injury and could feature later on this summer. Jonathan Tah has started Bayern’s first two group games after joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen.
Olise was majestic on Matchday 2 and he worked brilliantly in tandem with the relentless Konrad Laimer down the right.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica
Bayern predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Müller, Coman; Kane.
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
Benfica’s record against Bayern is wretched, and their winless run extended to 13 games last season by virtue of a 1–0 defeat in Munich.
The Portuguese team are perhaps more desperate, but their sole goal will be ensuring Bayern don’t get away from them. Even if they’re beaten, Boca might not do enough against Auckland to pip them to second spot.
Lage’s men have come on strong in the two second halves of their matches so far, and although there’s a distinct talent gap between the teams here, Bayern are unlikely to dominate. Benfica will give as good as they’ve get against superior opposition, but they’ll be relying on the New Zealanders to enjoy their tamest defeat of the tournament so far to advance
Prediction: Benfica 1–2 Bayern Munich
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.