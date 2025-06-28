Benfica vs. Chelsea Key Battles: Delap, Otamendi Tussle Could Be Decisive
Chelsea’s defeat at the hands of Flamengo may prove to be a blessing in disguise as it landed the Blues a meeting with Benfica, rather than Bayern Munich, in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.
While that may appear to be a favourable draw for the Blues, Chelsea will know they can ill-afford to underestimate a Benfica side that beat the Germans 1–0 in their final group game. Bruno Lage’s side are bursting with talent, but Chelsea have their own threats capable of deciding this game.
Here are four key battles to watch out for.
Cole Palmer vs. Álvaro Carreras
Cole Palmer has lined up more on the right of Chelsea’s forward line this summer. A similar role against Benfica will see him come up against the in-demand Álvaro Carreras.
All eyes are on Carreras as Real Madrid continue to negotiate a deal to re-sign their former academy talent. Such a lofty reputation is merited after an excellent season which has seen the 22-year-old establish himself as a presence at both ends of the field.
Palmer cannot afford to shirk his defensive duties against Carreras, but that warning works both ways. Nearly everything positive about Chelsea comes through Palmer, who will look to drag the left-back around in search of space for him to weave his magic.
Liam Delap vs. Nicolás Otamendi
Nicolas Jackson’s extended suspension means there is little doubt about who will start in Chelsea’s attack. Summer signing Liam Delap has already made a name for himself this summer with a goal and an assist.
The bruising striker loves throwing his weight around but, in Nicolás Otamendi, he’ll find a defender who enjoys it just as much. The 37-year-old is ageing like a fine wine, wearing the captain’s armband to lead by example in the heart of Benfica’s defence.
This duel won’t just be contested in the Benfica box. Otamendi is a real menace when it comes to scoring goals and so Delap’s physicality may be called upon when defending corners or free-kicks.
Levi Colwill vs. Vangelis Pavlidis
Delap is the striker who dominates the headlines heading into this one, but Benfica have a truly lethal attacker of their own in the form of Greek international Vangelis Pavlidis, a player who has often been linked to Chelsea in the past.
In what is his first season with Benfica, the 26-year-old notched 30 goals and contributed 13 assists across all competitions, highlighting his ability when it comes to both scoring and assisting goals. He’s the all-round threat nearly every top side in Europe is looking to sign and Benfica may hope to continues to dodge the limelight and avoids the glances of scouts who will undoubtedly be impressed by what they see.
Responsible for snuffing Pavlidis out at the back will be Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who is in for an incredibly tough battle against the Greece international. The Blues youngster must retain his discipline and not allow Pavlidis to dictate the tempo of their encounter.
Moisés Caicedo vs. Orkun Kökçü
In Chelsea and Benfica, we have two sides priding themselves on their midfield quality. On one side, you have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Roméo Lavia. On the other, Orkun Kökçü, Florentino, Fredrik Aursnes, Leandro Barreiro and a resurgent Renato Sanches.
This game could easily be decided in the heart of the pitch, where Caicedo and Kökçü will undoubtedly play huge parts. The former is a defensive specialist who will be tasked with subduing the latter after Kökçü struck double figures in both goals and assists last season.
Caicedo and Kökçü can both shine at opposite ends of the pitch, however, with this battle likely to cover every blade of grass. He who escapes the other will likely get the chance to decide this game.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.