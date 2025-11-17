The 10 Best Juventus Home Kits of All Time—Ranked
There are few looks in world soccer as iconic as Juventus’s black and white stripes.
Sure, plenty of other clubs wear the same—Newcastle United, Notts County, Santos, Beşiktaş, and, erm, Threave Rovers—but when you see black and white stripes, the first club that comes to mind is Juve: Italy’s most successful team and two-time European champions.
Though originally simple stripes, the kit has evolved over the years, featuring various sponsors, collars, cuffs, trims, and tweaks. Sometimes the stripes have been modified—or in rare cases, almost removed entirely—with mixed results. Some have been wonderful, others… not so much.
Here, we’re focusing on the former, counting down the 10 best Juventus home shirts of all time.
10. Bye Bye Stripes (2019-20)
Juventus took a brave step in 2019–20 by removing the stripes from their home shirt and instead opting for a split-color design—half black, half white.
It (to say the least) split opinion—just as the vibrant pink stripe down the middle split the shirt in two—but we love it. Simple, bold, and unique.
The sort of kit that’ll go down as a collector’s favorite in years to come—just you watch.
9. The Sky Sports Enigma (2004-05)
If a football shirt has a Sky Sports logo plastered over the middle of it, let’s be honest it should look horrific. But for some reason, it’s fantastic.
What’s even more curious about this shirt is that the logo in question is a garish yellow and blue, colors which don’t mix on a traditional black and white Juve shirt.
There’s no explaining why this shirt looks so good, maybe it’s just so bad it’s brilliant.
8. Black and White Everywhere (2015-16)
So, you know when people say “sometimes less is more”? They’re definitely not referring to stripes on a Juve shirt—the more the merrier, see above.
It was also another stellar year for Juve on the field, as they secured a historic domestic treble, clinching both cups as well as the league title.
Failure to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League was the only flat spot in a monumental campaign.
7. '90s Nostalgia (1996-97)
You know when something just looks right? There’s something about a Kappa shirt, with a Sony sponsor and the name Del Piero on the back.
Fresh off the back of their Champions League triumph over Ajax, the Old Lady produced this stunner and went on to have an equally brilliant season.
Del Piero inspired Juventus would go on to secure league glory and were within 90 minutes of becoming the first side to defend the newly formed Champions League, only to be beaten by Borussia Dortmund in the final.
6. A New Era (2017–18)
The 2017–18 season was one to remember for Juventus, as they won the domestic treble—Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana—and did it in serious style.
They donned a simple yet beautiful home kit featuring the club’s classic black-and-white stripes and, for the first time ever, a stand-up collar that added a touch of old-school class.
It was also the first kit to feature Juve’s new—and highly controversial—modernized club crest, and it felt like a deliberate move from the club to usher their badge into a new era with a classic-looking design.
5. Nike’s Maverick Year (2005-06)
Remember when Nike went rogue and started putting the Nike tick in the top corner of their shirts and the team crest in the centre?
The formula produced some absolutely brilliant shirts, none less than this one.
It was important for Juve to have a decent kit for this campaign, because let’s face it, if you’re going to have your title stripped from you and be relegated for match fixing, you might as well look good while doing it.
4. All Black and White (1974-75)
It takes a special kind of club to be able to have no sponsor, no manufacturer logo, no player name and no badge, yet still be instantly recognisable.
That’s exactly what this shirt is. Just black and white stripes, a small gold star, and open neck with a big collar.
This shirt couldn’t be more '70s Italy.
3. Lotto’s Classic (2002-03)
Any self-respecting Juve fan’s heart will drop at the sight of this shirt.
The club came within a penalty shootout of Champions League glory in 2003, with Juve and AC Milan missing an incredible five penalties out of the 10 that were taken.
It was Juve who found themselves on the wrong end of the 3-2 outcome, though their wounds were healed somewhat thanks to their Serie A triumph.
There’s just something right about an Italian club having their kits manufactured by Lotto.
2. European Cup Success (1984-85)
Sometimes you just look at a kit and instantly only see one player. This kit couldn’t scream Michel Platini anymore than it already does.
The Frenchman was on fire in this strip, securing multiple team and personal accolades—including the European Cup and the Ballon d’Or.
It was a curious season for the Old Lady as they finished an underwhelming sixth in Serie A, though that was overshadowed by their overseas success—as they were crowned European champions for the first time in their history.
1. The Greatest (1998-99)
There aren’t many years that pass by without a Juventus captain lifting silverware, although this is one of them.
Incredible when you consider I Bianconeri boasted the newly-crowned World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane in their ranks.
Silverware aside (it’s overrated anyway, who cares about winning when you can look cool), this is without doubt the greatest Juventus shirt ever. Kappa logos all the way down the arms and Juve badge on the sleeve.
Quality.