The Best Players Not Going to the 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is, without question, football’s biggest stage, but there will be a few notable names missing out on the tournament next summer.
Qualification for the North American festivities are drawing to a close around the globe, with a good chunk of the 48 competing nations confirming their spots.
And, of course, there will be superstars on show in abundance, with legacies bound to be defined, carved, hindered and cultivated, such is the significant of World Cup football.
It’s an event you really don’t want to miss, and despite FIFA’s expansionist ideals, less than a quarter of the governing body’s member associations will be involved in North America. Plenty will be absent, including some high-profile stars.
Here are the best players who won’t feature at the 2026 World Cup.
Dominik Szoboszlai
Hungary have been plucky opponents under Italian manager Marco Rossi, and they looked set to at least earn a playoff berth in UEFA’s qualifying process heading into the November break.
Their hopes were emboldened by a slender win over Armenia, with the Republic of Ireland visiting Budapest requiring a rare away victory to usurp their hosts. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai once again donned the Hungarian armband and looked a cut above, with Rossi’s men taking 1–0 and 2–1 leads in the first half.
A point was enough for Szoboszlai’s side, but Troy Parrott, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker now plying his trade in the Netherlands, scored twice inside the final ten minutes to secure one of the all-time great Irish triumphs. They’ll now head to the playoffs next March at Hungary’s expense, with Szoboszlai, a standout performer for Liverpool despite their woes this season, watching from home.
His nation still haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 1986.
Benjamin Sesko
We saw Benjamin Šeško on the international stage with Slovenia at Euro 2024, with his tournament defined by his failed one-on-one attempt to potentially stun Portugal in the round of 16.
World Cup qualifying has been miserable for the raw Manchester United forward, with Slovenia eliminated from contention after losing 2–0 at home to Kosovo on the penultimate matchday.
There will be plenty more opportunities for Šeško to represent his country at the World Cup, but he’s not yet shown himself to be a striker who can inspire his team as an individual.
Bryan Mbeumo
It was a disappointing November break for Manchester United forwards, as Cameroon’s hopes of making the World Cup were dashed by the DR Congo.
Bryan Mbeumo’s side were given a lifeline despite finishing second in their qualifying group. As one of the four best-performing runners-up, they progressed into the playoff round but were beaten in their semifinal. DR Congo subsequently went on to beat Nigeria on penalties in the final, which means they’ll be involved in the inter-continental playoffs.
At least Mbeumo has already played for Cameroon on the grand stage. The winger played three times in Qatar, with the African side succumbing in the group. They were, however, involved in one of the games of the 2022 World Cup, drawing 3–3 with Serbia.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Willy Sagnol’s Georgia were one of the stories of Euro 2024, with their impressive defensive discipline complemented by a pair of mavericks in attack.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia led the way in Germany, and the dynamite winger enjoyed a standout conclusion to the 2024–25 campaign, helping PSG to Champions League glory.
However, ’Kvaradona’, as he became known thanks to his exploits in Naples, won’t be lighting up the North American stage next summer. Georgia were outmatched in their qualifying group, with Spain leading the way and Türkiye crucially beating them twice.
Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia have typically flattered to deceive at major tournaments, but they won’t even have the chance to make fools of everyone who would inevitably see the quality of their squad and pick them as the ’dark horse’ for the 2026 World Cup.
Serbia have made a long-awaited change in the dugout, with Dragan Stojković resigning in October and Veljko Paunović coming in. Some might argue that the level of talent Serbia boasts has long been overrated, with Dušan Vlahović, for example, not the striker many thought he’d evolve into after he switched Fiorentina for Juventus in 2023.
There are compatibility issues between Vlahović and Aleksandar Mitrović, with Stojković failing to stumble upon a formula that maximised both of his sharpshooters.
Serbia scored just nine times in eight qualifiers, with Vlahović scoring twice. They missed out on second place by a point to Albania.
Victor Osimhen
FIFA’s fifth-highest ranked African nation won’t be at the 2026 World Cup after losing to the DR Congo on penalties in the CAF playoff final.
Qualifying was a mess from start to finish, with managerial changes and boycotts breeding instability. They scraped into the playoffs after finishing behind South Africa in their qualifying group, and that in itself was a major underachievement.
This Nigeria squad isn’t shy of talent, with striker Victor Osimhen the leading light. He may currently be plying his trade outside of Europe’s premier divisions, but he remains one of the continent’s finest centre-forwards.
With the Super Eagles also missing out in 2022, Osimhen will be 31 by the time he potentially makes his World Cup debut in 2030.