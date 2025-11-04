The Best Wonderkids to Sign on Football Manager 26
Some of the game’s future superstars will not come cheap.
One of the most exciting parts of any new Football Manager release is the search for the best wonderkids in the game, and FM26 is no different.
There are plenty of future superstars available for affordable fees but, for those blessed with bumper transfer budgets, the door is open to pick up the next great of the game even if it costs you everything you’ve got.
Here are the best wonderkids on FM26.
Goalkeepers
- Ferrán Quetglás (Real Madrid)
- Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (AZ Alkmaar)
- Kerem Matisli (Bursaspor)
- Bas Evers (Gent)
- Dennis Seimen (Stuttgart, on loan at Paderborn)
- Julian Eyestone (Brentford)
Defenders
- Leny Yoro (Manchester United)
- Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)
- Willy Kambwala (Villarreal)
- Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City)
- Joane Gadou (RB Salzburg)
- Matteo Palma (Udinese)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)
Midfielders
- Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)
- Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Kennet Eichhorn (Hertha BSC)
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
- Nico Paz (Como)
- Marc Bernal (Barcelona)
- Dro (Barcelona)
- Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)
Forwards
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Endrick (Real Madrid)
- Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Estêvão (Chelsea)
- Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)
- Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, to join Chelsea)
- José Reyes (Real Madrid)
- Vitor Roque (Palmeiras)
READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION
Published