The Best Wonderkids to Sign on Football Manager 26

Some of the game’s future superstars will not come cheap.

Tom Gott

Lamine Yamal blossoms into a superstar on FM26.
Lamine Yamal blossoms into a superstar on FM26. / Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

One of the most exciting parts of any new Football Manager release is the search for the best wonderkids in the game, and FM26 is no different.

There are plenty of future superstars available for affordable fees but, for those blessed with bumper transfer budgets, the door is open to pick up the next great of the game even if it costs you everything you’ve got.

Here are the best wonderkids on FM26.

Goalkeepers

Dennis Seimen
Dennis Seimen is a FM favourite. / Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
  • Ferrán Quetglás (Real Madrid)
  • Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (AZ Alkmaar)
  • Kerem Matisli (Bursaspor)
  • Bas Evers (Gent)
  • Dennis Seimen (Stuttgart, on loan at Paderborn)
  • Julian Eyestone (Brentford)

Defenders

Leny Yoro
Leny Yoro’s potential has been clear for years. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Midfielders

Ayyoub Bouaddi
Ayyoub Bouaddi is a target for Europe’s elite. / Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images
  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)
  • Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Kennet Eichhorn (Hertha BSC)
  • Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
  • Nico Paz (Como)
  • Marc Bernal (Barcelona)
  • Dro (Barcelona)
  • Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Forwards

Estêvão
The sky is the limit for Estêvão. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
  • Endrick (Real Madrid)
  • Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Estêvão (Chelsea)
  • Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)
  • Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, to join Chelsea)
  • José Reyes (Real Madrid)
  • Vitor Roque (Palmeiras)

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

