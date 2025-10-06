Best Young Centre Backs to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
A great centre-back—or, better yet, a solid pairing—is the foundation of any successful soccer team, and EA FC 26 Career Mode is no exception.
To build a winning squad, you need defenders who can not only shut down attacks but also play out from the back, especially given the new gameplay mechanics that make defending more challenging than ever.
And in Career Mode, it’s not just about having a reliable centre-back today—you want players who can grow into the backbone of your team for years to come.
With that in mind, here’s our list of the best young centre-backs to sign: all under 23, priced under £40 million, and with plenty of room to develop into world class defenders.
10. Konstantinos Koulierakis (Wolfsburg)
Value: £17.8 million
Age: 21
Rating: 77
Potential: 86
Greece has a promising new generation coming through its ranks, with talent emerging in almost every area of the pitch—and Konstantinos Koulierakis is the standout at the heart of defence.
Just 21 and left-footed, he still has work to do on his short passing, but with bags of potential, he’s a signing who could anchor your back line for years to come.
9. António Silva (Benfica)
Value: £23.7 million
Age: 21
Rating: 78
Potential: 86
Already a mainstay in Benfica’s first team—and admired by new boss José Mourinho, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about defending— António Silva is regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the world.
In EA FC 26 Career Mode, that reputation isn’t fully reflected just yet, but he still boasts the potential to grow into an elite defender. Strong physically and composed on the ball, he’s an excellent choice if you want a centre back capable of playing out from the back.
8. Matte Smets (KRC Genk)
Value: £12.6 million
Age: 21
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
A relatively expensive signing for someone playing in the Belgian Pro League, Matte Smets is nonetheless a hidden gem who can develop into a top-tier centre back.
With a lengthy body type, truly excellent passing, and a host of PlayStyles at his disposal, he’s a real diamond in the rough—and one worth unearthing early in Career Mode.
7. Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina)
Value: £7.8 million
Age: 20
Rating: 74
Potential: 86
Pietro Comuzzo is a highly promising Italian—and he even comes with a face scan. Strong in the tactical side of the game, he does need work on his physicality and pace, but the foundations are there for him to grow into a reliable defender.
Available at a bargain price, he’s well worth the investment if you’re willing to develop him properly.
6. Chadaille Bitshiabu (RB Leipzig)
Value: £10.4 million
Age: 20
Rating: 75
Potential: 87
The first of two RB Leipzig starlets on this list, Chadaille Bitshiabu is a pacy, technically gifted prospect with well-rounded stats across the board.
His agility and balance could use some fine-tuning, but with the right development plan, he has all the tools to become a top-class centre back.
5. Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP)
Value: £32.2 million
Age: 21
Rating: 80
Potential: 87
Ousmane Diomande is the kind of player you sign if you want someone who can slot straight into your team and do a job from day one, while still having plenty of room to grow.
A physical powerhouse with excellent strength, he’s ideal if you like playing with a back three, as his speed and acceleration make him a natural fit on the right side of defence. He won’t come cheap, but he’s worth every penny.
4. Luka Vušković (Tottenham Hotspur)
Value: £4.1 million
Age: 18
Rating: 72
Potential: 87
When it comes to bargain centre-backs with high potential in EA FC 26 Career Mode, few – if any – are better than Luka Vušković.
Standing at 6’4”, his aerial dominance is a given, and he’s also impressively composed on the ball with excellent passing ability. The only catch? You’ll have to wait a year to sign him, as the youngster is currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur.
3. Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart)
Value: £4.1 million
Age: 18
Rating: 72
Potential: 87
We said few could top Vušković—but one who might is his fellow Bundesliga prospect, Finn Jeltsch of Stuttgart. Also just 18 years old, rated 72 with potential to grow to 87, and priced at only £4.1 million, he’s an absolute steal.
With a four-star weak foot, Jeltsch isn’t limited to centre back either; he’s more than capable of slotting into midfield roles, making him perhaps the more versatile option of the two.
2. Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig)
Value: £35.9 million
Age: 22
Rating: 80
Potential: 88
The second RB Leipzig talent on this list, Castello Lukeba also happens to be the most expensive—but for good reason.
Left-footed centre backs of his quality are hard to come by. With excellent composure, strong tackling, and the versatility to slot in at left back when required, he fits a very specific—and highly sought-after—profile.
1. Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)
Value: £32.6 million
Age: 18
Rating: 82
Potential: 88
It will come as little surprise that Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí tops this list.
He excels in virtually every area you’d want from a modern centre back in EA FC 26 – from outstanding passing and composure to pace, defensive awareness, and physicality. Quite simply, he’s the complete package.
If you’re looking for the best young centre back in the game, Cubarsí is the clear choice—and nobody else really comes close.
Best Young Centre Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Player
Club
Age
Cost
Rating
Potential
Paul Cubarsí
Barcelona
18
£32.6m
82
88
Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
22
£35.9m
80
88
Finn Jeltsch
Stuttgart
18
£4.1m
72
87
Luka Vuskovic
Hamburg
18
£4.1m
72
87
Ousmane Diomande
Sporting CP
21
£32.2m
80
87
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
RB Leipzig
20
£10.4m
75
87
Pietro Comuzzo
Fiorentina
20
£7.8m
74
86
Matte Smets
KRC Genk
21
£12.6m
76
86
António Silva
Benfica
21
£23.7m
78
86
Konstantinos Koulierakis
Wolfsburg
21
£17.8m
77
86