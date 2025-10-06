SI

Best Young Centre Backs to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode

The foundations of building for the future could lay with these future superstars.

Pau Cubarsi is already one of the game’s best centre-backs.
Pau Cubarsi is already one of the game’s best centre-backs. / Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

A great centre-back—or, better yet, a solid pairing—is the foundation of any successful soccer team, and EA FC 26 Career Mode is no exception.

To build a winning squad, you need defenders who can not only shut down attacks but also play out from the back, especially given the new gameplay mechanics that make defending more challenging than ever.

And in Career Mode, it’s not just about having a reliable centre-back today—you want players who can grow into the backbone of your team for years to come.

With that in mind, here’s our list of the best young centre-backs to sign: all under 23, priced under £40 million, and with plenty of room to develop into world class defenders.

10. Konstantinos Koulierakis (Wolfsburg)

Konstantinos Koulierakis
Konstantinos Koulierakis. / Getty/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Value: £17.8 million
Age: 21
Rating: 77
Potential: 86

Greece has a promising new generation coming through its ranks, with talent emerging in almost every area of the pitch—and Konstantinos Koulierakis is the standout at the heart of defence.

Just 21 and left-footed, he still has work to do on his short passing, but with bags of potential, he’s a signing who could anchor your back line for years to come.

9. António Silva (Benfica)

António Silva
António Silva. / IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Value: £23.7 million
Age: 21
Rating: 78
Potential: 86

Already a mainstay in Benfica’s first team—and admired by new boss José Mourinho, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about defending— António Silva is regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the world.

In EA FC 26 Career Mode, that reputation isn’t fully reflected just yet, but he still boasts the potential to grow into an elite defender. Strong physically and composed on the ball, he’s an excellent choice if you want a centre back capable of playing out from the back.

8. Matte Smets (KRC Genk)

Matte Smets
Matte Smets is a hidden gem. / Getty/Belga Mag

Value: £12.6 million
Age: 21
Rating: 76
Potential: 86

A relatively expensive signing for someone playing in the Belgian Pro League, Matte Smets is nonetheless a hidden gem who can develop into a top-tier centre back.

With a lengthy body type, truly excellent passing, and a host of PlayStyles at his disposal, he’s a real diamond in the rough—and one worth unearthing early in Career Mode.

7. Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina)

He might look sweet, but Pietro Comuzzo is a beast.
He might look sweet, but Pietro Comuzzo is a beast. / Getty/Gabriele Maltinti

Value: £7.8 million
Age: 20
Rating: 74
Potential: 86

Pietro Comuzzo is a highly promising Italian—and he even comes with a face scan. Strong in the tactical side of the game, he does need work on his physicality and pace, but the foundations are there for him to grow into a reliable defender.

Available at a bargain price, he’s well worth the investment if you’re willing to develop him properly.

6. Chadaille Bitshiabu (RB Leipzig)

El Chadaille Bitshiabu
El Chadaille Bitshiabu. / Getty/Luciano Lima

Value: £10.4 million
Age: 20
Rating: 75
Potential: 87

The first of two RB Leipzig starlets on this list, Chadaille Bitshiabu is a pacy, technically gifted prospect with well-rounded stats across the board.

His agility and balance could use some fine-tuning, but with the right development plan, he has all the tools to become a top-class centre back.

5. Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP)

Ousmane Diomande
Ousmane Diomande is a great Career Mode signing. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Value: £32.2 million
Age: 21
Rating: 80
Potential: 87

Ousmane Diomande is the kind of player you sign if you want someone who can slot straight into your team and do a job from day one, while still having plenty of room to grow.

A physical powerhouse with excellent strength, he’s ideal if you like playing with a back three, as his speed and acceleration make him a natural fit on the right side of defence. He won’t come cheap, but he’s worth every penny.

4. Luka Vušković (Tottenham Hotspur)

Career mode players will want Luka Vuskovic in their teams.
Career mode players will want Luka Vuskovic in their teams. / Marc Carrena/Getty

Value: £4.1 million
Age: 18
Rating: 72
Potential: 87

When it comes to bargain centre-backs with high potential in EA FC 26 Career Mode, few – if any – are better than Luka Vušković.

Standing at 6’4”, his aerial dominance is a given, and he’s also impressively composed on the ball with excellent passing ability. The only catch? You’ll have to wait a year to sign him, as the youngster is currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur.

3. Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart)

Finn Jeltsch is a Career Mode bargain.
Finn Jeltsch is a Career Mode bargain. / Getty/Luciano Lima

Value: £4.1 million
Age: 18
Rating: 72
Potential: 87

We said few could top Vušković—but one who might is his fellow Bundesliga prospect, Finn Jeltsch of Stuttgart. Also just 18 years old, rated 72 with potential to grow to 87, and priced at only £4.1 million, he’s an absolute steal.

With a four-star weak foot, Jeltsch isn’t limited to centre back either; he’s more than capable of slotting into midfield roles, making him perhaps the more versatile option of the two.

2. Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig)

Castello Lukeba
Castello Lukeba has caught the eye in Leipzig. / Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Value: £35.9 million
Age: 22
Rating: 80
Potential: 88

The second RB Leipzig talent on this list, Castello Lukeba also happens to be the most expensive—but for good reason.

Left-footed centre backs of his quality are hard to come by. With excellent composure, strong tackling, and the versatility to slot in at left back when required, he fits a very specific—and highly sought-after—profile.

1. Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsi is one of world football's top young stars. / Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Value: £32.6 million
Age: 18
Rating: 82
Potential: 88

It will come as little surprise that Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí tops this list.

He excels in virtually every area you’d want from a modern centre back in EA FC 26 – from outstanding passing and composure to pace, defensive awareness, and physicality. Quite simply, he’s the complete package.

If you’re looking for the best young centre back in the game, Cubarsí is the clear choice—and nobody else really comes close.

Best Young Centre Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player

Club

Age

Cost

Rating

Potential

Paul Cubarsí

Barcelona

18

£32.6m

82

88

Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig

22

£35.9m

80

88

Finn Jeltsch

Stuttgart

18

£4.1m

72

87

Luka Vuskovic

Hamburg

18

£4.1m

72

87

Ousmane Diomande

Sporting CP

21

£32.2m

80

87

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

RB Leipzig

20

£10.4m

75

87

Pietro Comuzzo

Fiorentina

20

£7.8m

74

86

Matte Smets

KRC Genk

21

£12.6m

76

86

António Silva

Benfica

21

£23.7m

78

86

Konstantinos Koulierakis

Wolfsburg

21

£17.8m

77

86

