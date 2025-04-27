The Best Young MLS Players in Each Position
MLS may have once been known as a league for European superstars to play out the final days of their careers, but that trend is quickly changing for the league now celebrating its 30th season.
Although Lionel Messi and some European stars still come to the league to showcase their well-honed skills to the American fans, MLS has become a prime developmental tool for several young players, helping them reach the next level in Europe or become stars in the United States.
While young teenagers Cavan Sullivan (15), Jonathan Shore (17) and Julian Hall (17) turn eyes, many more of the league’s standout young stars fall in the U23 category.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at the best U23 players in each position.
Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (21), Andrew Rick (19)
It isn’t easy for goalkeepers to establish themselves at such a young age, but 21-year-old Chris Brady (above) is thriving as a starting goalkeeper for Chicago Fire FC. While a 7–2 loss to Nashville SC on Matchday 10 certainly did not meet his standards, he has been consistent, having played over 6,600 minutes since his debut in 2022.
Through 74 games, he has a save percentage of 68.6 percent and is undoubtedly the league’s next goalkeeper prospect that could attract European eyes.
Although not a starter, another candidate for the best young goalkeeper is Philadelphia Union backup Andrew Rick, who at just 19 has two clean sheets in just eight appearances, most recently against St. Louis CITY SC on Matchday 5 of the 2025 MLS regular season
Center Backs: Tomas Aviles (20), Noah Eile (22)
One of the young Argentines brought into the Lionel Messi project at Inter Miami CF, 20-year-old Tomas Aviles, has quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the league, becoming a fixture in head coach Javier Mascherano’s backline in his first season.
Meanwhile, Swedish 22-year-old Noah Eile has already established himself as a fullback with a winning edge, helping the New York Red Bulls win the Eastern Conference title and advance to MLS Cup in 2024. With over 36 first-team appearances, he scored his first goal on Matchday 10 in a 1–0 win over CF Montréal.
Much of the excitement surrounding Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls may focus on their veteran attackers, but the young center backs present two of the most exciting prospects in all of MLS.
Full Backs: Noah Allen (20) , Alex Freeman (19)
An occasional defensive partner to Tomas Aviles, Miami's Noah Allen also ranks among the best young defenders, having made 52 appearances since his debut in 2022 and earned a call-up to the Greek youth national team.
At the same time, Orlando City SC’s Alex Freeman has carved out a starting spot for himself in head coach Oscar Pareja’s system. With three goals in 10 games this season, he has helped establish their identity as a premier defensive side, while serving as a key transitional piece to the heated trifecta of attacking talents: Marco Pasalic, Luis Muriel, and Martin Ojeda.
Other names to watch in terms of young fullbacks include Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 19-year-old left back, Tate Johnson, who helped shut down Messi in the club’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal and 18-year-old Philadelphia right back, Frankie Westfield.
Central Midfielders Quinn Sullivan (21), Benjamin Cremaschi (20)
Quinn Sullivan is already one of the most skillful and influential midfielders in MLS, and he’s reached that mark at the young age of 22, playing a key role with the Philadelphia Union. While his role has changed from Jim Curtin’s system to Bradley Carnell’s, he has adapted, helping the Union become a threatening team, while scoring 11 goals and 17 assists in 104 appearances.
Also in the Eastern Conference, but down in Miami, Benjamin Cremaschi has allowed Messi and the veteran attacking talents to help elevate his game. At 20, he already has 38 MLS appearances, scoring seven goals and five assists, while establishing himself on the American youth national teams.
Wide Midfielders: Diego Luna (21), David Martinez (19)
Diego Luna is one of the most exciting young prospects in MLS and American soccer, already playing a superstar role with Real Salt Lake, while driving the excitement and attack for the U.S. men’s national team in an otherwise forgettable Concacaf Nations League performance.
Snubbed from the Team USA Olympic roster for Paris 2024, Luna has used that to motivate him with RSL, where his sharpness on the ball, agile dribbling and vision have allowed him to score 18 goals and 14 assists in 76 career MLS appearances.
Joining him among young wide midfielder standouts in the Western Conference is LAFC’s David Martinez, who has three goals in eight appearances in 2025 as a 19-year-old, helping him earn his first callups with Venezuela’s men’s national team.
Strikers: Kevin Kelsey (20), Jacen Russell-Rowe (22)
Kevin Kelsey has struggled for consistency in his MLS career, but is turning that corner with the Portland Timbers, after struggling to find form at FC Cincinnati. At 20 years old, Kelsey has already played on three continents, but is enjoying some of his best play with the Timbers, scoring three goals in eight appearances, while providing a consistent threat at 6-foot-3.
Joining Kelsey among standout young strikers is Canadian Jacen Russell-Rowe, who has exemplified the purpose of the MLS Next Pro pathway. In 2022, he won the developmental league’s Golden Boot and MVP Award, before transitioning to a substitute role in the first team in 2023 and 2024.
Having helped Columbus Crew SC to MLS Cup and Leagues Cup titles, and a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final as a bench option, Russell-Rowe has taken the starting role in stride at 22 years old, scoring three goals so far in 2025, earning consistent calls to Canada’s men’s national team.