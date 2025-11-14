SI

Best Young Players in EA FC 25

Jude Bellingham is the highest-rated player aged 23 or under in EA FC 25—but he’s far from the only young star worth adding to your team.

Barnaby Lane

Jude Bellingham is a star in EA FC 25.
Jude Bellingham is a star in EA FC 25. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

EA FC 25 may not be the newest entry in the fabled EA FC franchise, but the 2024–25 edition of the world’s most popular soccer video game still boasts plenty of players.

If you’re one of those diving and you’re into Career Mode (though this guide is just as useful for Ultimate Team), you’re probably on the hunt for the best young talents in the game—the future superstars who can develop into world-beaters and stay in your squad for years to come.

Fear not—we’ve done the legwork for you.

Here, you’ll find a detailed guide to the best young players in EA FC 25 aged 23 or under, broken down by position, along with insights into the best-value signings to help you build your dream team.

Thank us later.

Highest Rated Youngsters in EA FC 25

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

21

90

94

+4

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

21

88

92

+4

William Saliba

Arsenal

23

87

89

+2

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

23

87

89

+2

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

21

87

93

+6

Selma Bacha

Lyon Women

23

86

91

+5

Lauren James

Chelsea Women

22

86

90

+4

Rodrygo

Real Madrid

23

86

91

+5

Pedri

Barcelona

21

86

90

+4

Lena Oberdorf

Bayern Munich Women

22

86

89

+3

Highest Rated Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 25

Lucas Chevalier
Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is an exciting prospect. / IMAGO / Sportimage

Getting the right goalkeeper between the sticks can be the difference between glory or failure in Ultimate Team or Career Mode.

Thankfully, there are plenty of top prospects to go for in search of those much-desired clean sheets.

Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in with a high 85 rating in EA FC 25, while Manchester City Women star Khiara Keating sits at 80 at just 20 years of age.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia

23

85

88

+3

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Paris FC Women

23

85

90

+5

Catalina Coll

Barcelona Femeni

23

83

90

+7

Khiara Keating

Man City Women

20

80

88

+8

Lucas Chevalier

Lille

22

80

86

+6

Adriana Nanclares

Athletic Club Femenino

22

79

86

+7

Maria Luisa Grohs

Bayern Munich Women

23

79

86

+7

Elene Lete

Real Sociedad Femenino

22

79

85

+6

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea Women

22

78

86

+8

Guillaume Restes

Toulouse

19

78

88

+10

Anatoliy Trubin

Benfica

23

78

86

+8

Julen Agirrezabala

Athletic Club

23

77

85

+8

Enith Salon

Valencia Femenino

22

77

87

+10

Andrea Brisa

Levante Femenino

20

76

84

+8

Filip Jorgensen

Chelsea

22

77

86

+9

Maria Lopez Valenzuela

Levante Las Planas

21

77

84

+7

Ena Mahmutovic

Bayern Munich Women

20

77

85

+8

Luiz Júnior

Villarreal

23

76

84

+8

Joan García

Espanyol

23

76

83

+7

Bart Verbruggen

Brighton

22

76

84

+8

Highest Rated Young Right Backs in EA FC 25

Jeremie Frimpong
Frimpong is now at Liverpool. / IMAGO / Maximilian Koch

After a ridiculously influential season for Bundesliga title-winning Bayer Leverkusen in 2023–24, it’s little surprise Jeremie Frimpong enjoyed a sharp boost to his rating for EA FC 25.

The Dutchman can fly up and down the right wing with impressive stats in both defence and attack, while the likes of Odilon Kossounou, Maya Le Tissier and Alejandro Balde are also strong options at full back.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen

23

84

86

+2

Odilon Kossounou

Atalanta

23

81

86

+5

Maya Le Tissier

Man Utd Women

22

81

88

+7

Alejandro Balde

Barcelona

20

81

89

+8

Malo Gusto

Chelsea

21

80

86

+6

Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund

22

80

86

+6

Sergiño Dest

PSV Eindhoven

23

79

84

+5

Wilfried Singo

Monaco

23

79

85

+6

Arnau Martinez

Girona

21

79

85

+6

Eric García

Barcelona

23

78

83

+5

Paulina Krumbiegel

Juventus Women

23

78

82

+4

Jade Le Guilly

PSG Women

22

78

83

+5

Tino Livramento

Newcastle

21

78

85

+7

Itziar Pinillos

Levante Las Planas

23

78

83

+5

Tiago Santos

Lille

22

77

84

+7

Vanderson

Monaco

23

77

84

+7

Bafode Diakite

Lille

23

77

83

+6

Hanna Lundkvist

San Diego Wave

22

77

85

+8

Rico Lewis

Man City

19

76

85

+9

Naia Landaluze

Athletic Club Femenino

23

76

83

+7

Highest Rated Young Centre Backs in EA FC 25

William Saliba
Arsenal have invested a lot in William Saliba. / IMAGO/News Images

When it comes to young EA FC 25 centre backs, one player stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Rated as low as 75 in FIFA 22, William Saliba has enjoyed a remarkable few years of growth and now comes in at 87 at only 23 years of age.

He’s the leading young defender in the Premier League but there are solid options to consider elsewhere, too.

Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol is good in the middle and at left back, while speed cheat code Micky van de Ven will be picked up by plenty of Ultimate Team players.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

William Saliba

Arsenal

23

87

89

+2

Joško Gvardiol

Man City

22

83

87

+4

Micky van de Ven

Tottenham

23

82

86

+4

Manuela Vanegas

Real Sociedad Femenino

23

82

88

+6

Piero Hincapié

Bayer Leverkusen

22

81

86

+5

Odilon Kossounou

Atalanta

23

81

86

+5

Maya Le Tissier

Man Utd Women

22

81

88

+7

Sjoeke Nusken

Chelsea Women

23

81

89

+8

Gonçalo Inácio

Sporting CP

23

80

87

+7

Maria Méndez

Real Madrid Femenino

23

79

85

+6

Sara Agrež

Koln Women

23

79

83

+4

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

22

79

86

+7

Wilfried Singo

Monaco

23

79

85

+6

Antonio Silva

Benfica

20

79

87

+8

Jurriën Timber

Arsenal

23

79

83

+4

Lauren

Atlético Madrid Femenino

22

79

85

+6

Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig

21

79

86

+7

Arnau Martinez

Girona

21

79

85

+6

Leny Yoro

Man Utd

18

78

86

+8

Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal

22

78

84

+6

Highest Rated Young Left Backs in EA FC 25

Nuno Mendes
Mendes is one for the future in EA FC 25. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Full backs are so highly sought-after in the modern game and some of the highest rated specialists have devastating stats both in defence and attack.

Lyon Women and France star Selma Bacha is one such talent, boasting strong finishing and physical attributes alongside her rapid pace.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes offers plenty of gusto from left back, while midfielder by trade Eduardo Camavinga is also capable of filling in out wide.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Selma Bacha

Lyon Women

23

86

91

+5

Nuno Mendes

PSG

22

83

87

+4

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

21

83

90

+7

Joško Gvardiol

Man City

22

83

87

+4

Destiny Udogie

Tottenham

21

82

86

+4

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

23

82

87

+5

Piero Hincapié

Bayer Leverkusen

22

81

86

+5

Alejandro Balde

Barcelona

20

81

89

+8

Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP

23

80

87

+7

Miguel Gutiérrez

Girona

23

80

85

+5

Andrea Medina

Atlético Madrid Femenino

20

80

88

+8

Sara Agrež

Koln Women

23

79

83

+4

Rayan Aït-Nouri

Wolves

23

79

85

+6

Sergiño Dest

PSV Eindhoven

23

79

84

+5

Paula Tomas

Aston Villa Women

23

79

85

+6

Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa

22

79

85

+6

Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal

22

78

84

+6

Tino Livramento

Newcastle

21

78

85

+7

Nerea Nevado

Athletic Club Femenino

23

78

84

+6

Rosa Otermín

Atlético Madrid Femenino

23

78

87

+9

Highest Rated Young Midfielders in EA FC 25

Pedri
Pedri is brilliant in EA FC 25. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

This is where things start to get truly special.

There are a number of incredible young midfielders in EA FC 25, with Jude Bellingham the leading light with an outrageous 90 rating after winning a La Liga and Champions League double in his first season with Real Madrid.

The England star will be a much-desired youngster, but he won’t be the only one. Bundesliga aces Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have some brilliant stats, while Lauren James is also able to play in central attacking midfield.

The likes of Pedri, Cole Palmer and Gavi are also great options.

Player

Club

Age

Midfield positions

Rating

Potential

Growth

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

21

CAM, CM

90

94

+4

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

21

CAM

88

92

+4

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

21

CAM, CM

87

93

+6

Lauren James

Chelsea Women

22

CAM

86

90

+4

Pedri

Barcelona

21

CM

86

90

+4

Lena Oberdorf

Bayern Munich Women

22

CDM, CM

86

89

+3

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

22

CAM

85

89

+4

Claudia Pina

Barcelona Femeni

23

CAM

83

90

+7

Klara Buhl

Bayern Munich Women

23

CAM

83

88

+5

Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig

21

CAM

83

89

+6

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

21

CM, CDM

83

90

+7

Melchie Dumornay

Lyon Feminin

21

CM

83

91

+8

Gavi

Barcelona

20

CM

83

90

+7

Enzo Fernández

Chelsea

23

CM, CDM

82

86

+4

Moisés Caicedo

Chelsea

22

CDM, CM

82

87

+5

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

22

CAM

82

87

+5

Orkun Kokcu

Benfica

23

CM, CAM, CDM

81

85

+4

Sjoeke Nusken

Chelsea Women

23

CM

81

89

+8

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool

23

CAM, CM

81

86

+5

Manuel Ugarte

Man Utd

23

CDM, CM

81

86

+5

Highest Rated Young Right Wingers in EA FC 25

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka. / IMAGO/PPAUK

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s leading man in attack ever since breaking into their starting XI in 2019–20. His development has been incredibly consistent and his brilliant 2023–24 campaign has been rewarded with an 87 rating in EA FC 25.

Lauren James, Rodrygo, Cole Palmer, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams are also all brilliant options if Saka proves too difficult to acquire in-game.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

23

87

89

+2

Lauren James

Chelsea Women

22

86

90

+4

Rodrygo

Real Madrid

23

86

91

+5

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

22

85

89

+4

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

23

85

89

+4

Nico Williams

Athletic Club

22

85

89

+4

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen

23

84

86

+2

Trinity Rodman

Washington Spirit

22

84

89

+5

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

23

83

86

+3

Athenea del Castillo

Real Madrid Femenino

23

82

87

+5

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

22

82

87

+5

Sveindis Jane Jónsdóttir

Wolfsburg Women

23

82

88

+6

Takefusa Kubo

Real Sociedad

23

81

88

+7

Amaiur Sarriegi

Real Sociedad Femenino

23

81

87

+6

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

17

81

94

+13

Julie Dufour

Paris FC

23

81

87

+16

Naomie Feller

Real Madrid Femenino

22

80

87

+7

Jeremy Doku

Man City

22

80

86

+6

Bradley Barcola

PSG

22

80

87

+7

Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund

22

80

86

+6

Highest Rated Young Left Wingers in EA FC 25

Nico Williams
Nico Williams. / IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Having only boasted a 79 rating in EA FC 24, a brilliant season in La Liga and a wonderful Euro 2024 means Nico Williams is the top young left winger in EA FC 25.

The Spaniard has bags of pace and is a wonderful dribbler, making him an ideal candidate for any La Liga-based Ultimate Team sides.

In the Premier League, stars like Gabriel Martinelli, Savinho and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon all offer speed with decent finishing and creative stats in the final third.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Nico Williams

Athletic Club

22

85

89

+4

Clàudia Pina

Barcelona Feminino

23

83

90

+7

Klara Bühl

Bayern Munich Frauen

23

83

88

+5

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

23

83

86

+3

Savinho

Man City

20

82

88

+6

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle

23

82

86

+4

Jule Brand

Wolfsburg Frauen

21

81

89

+8

Julie Dufour

Paris FC Feminin

23

81

87

+6

Jeremy Doku

Man City

22

80

86

+6

Bradley Barcola

PSG

22

80

87

+7

Kessya Bussy

Paris FC Feminin

23

80

85

+5

Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

22

79

86

+7

Linda Caicedo

Real Madrid Feminino

19

79

90

+11

Alex Baena

Villarreal

23

79

85

+6

Salma Paralluelo

Barcelona Feminin

20

79

90

+11

Yeremy Pino

Villarreal

21

79

87

+8

Alejandro Garnacho

Man Utd

20

79

87

+8

Inma Gabarro

Everton Women

21

78

83

+5

Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa

23

78

82

+4

Jone Amezaga

Athletic Club Feminino

19

77

86

+9

Highest Rated Young Strikers in EA FC 25

Endrick
Endrick is one of EA FC 25’s brightest young stars. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Most positions have some standout young players in EA FC 25, but there’s a bit more of a dearth of options in the striker role. That said, there are still some players who’ll be able to offer decent finishing qualities for a snip of a fee.

Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay is a quick candidate, while Naomie Feller is also rapid. Goncalo Ramos, Benjamin Šeško, Joshua Zirkzee, Santiago Giménez and Rasmus Højlund are some of the leading candidates in the men’s game.

Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Endrick has also picked up his first EA FC rating, being given a 77 card. His in-game stats could increase quickly over the next few years if he lives up to his real life potential.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Growth

Melchie Dumornay

Lyon Feminin

21

83

91

+8

Naomie Feller

Real Madrid Feminino

22

80

87

+7

Vicki Becho

Lyon Feminin

20

79

86

+7

Brian Brobbey

Ajax

22

79

86

+7

Goncalo Ramos

PSG

23

79

84

+5

Benjamin Šeško

RB Leipzig

21

79

88

+9

Joshua Zirkzee

Man Utd

23

79

86

+7

Santiago Giménez

Feyenoord

23

79

84

+5

Svenja Folmli

Freiburg Frauen

22

78

82

+4

Rasmus Højlund

Man Utd

21

78

85

+7

Ebony Salmon

Aston Villa Women

23

78

85

+7

Maximilian Beier

Borussia Dortmund

21

78

85

+7

Folarin Balogun

Monaco

23

77

83

+6

Luany

Atlético Madrid Femenino

21

77

81

+4

Georges Mikautadze

Lyon

23

77

85

+8

Endrick

Real Madrid

18

77

91

+14

Youssoufa Moukoko

Nice

19

77

85

+8

Diana Ordóñez

Houston Dash

22

77

81

+4

Marcos Leonardo

Al Hilal

23

77

85

+8

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich

19

77

88

+11

Best Cheap Young Players on EA FC 25

Lucas Bergvall
Lucas Bergvall is a bargain on EA FC 25. / IMAGO/Jan Huebner

For players on Career Mode looking for a cheap youngster who can become a world-beater over time, look no further.

Cercle Brugge striker Paris Brunner may start EA FC 25 rated at just 65, but the teenager can hit a score as high as 87 if developed correctly.

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall can improve to the same rating starting from 68, while Julien Duranville, Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu, Adrian Liso and Ethan Nwaneri are great attacking prospects.

Player

Age

Position

Club

Rating

Potential

Growth

Worth

Paris Brunner

18

ST

Cercle Brugge

65

87

+22

€2.3m

Lucas Bergvall

18

CM

Tottenham

68

87

+19

€3m

Julien Duranville

18

LM

Borussia Dortmund

66

87

+21

€2.7m

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu

17

ST

Besiktas

62

86

+24

€1.3m

Adrián Liso

19

LM

Real Zaragoza

67

86

+19

€2.6m

Tygo Land

18

CM

PSV

64

86

+22

€1.9m

Luka Vušković

17

CM

Westerlo

64

86

+22

€1.7m

Ethan Nwaneri

17

CAM

Arsenal

64

86

+22

€1.8m

Sverre Nypan

17

CAM

Rosenborg

66

86

+20

€2.3m

Rodrigo Mora

17

CAM

Porto

66

85

+19

€2.3m

Santiago López

18

RW

Independiente

64

85

+21

€1.9m

Lennon Miller

17

CM

Motherwell

66

85

+19

€2.1m

Harry Amass

17

LB

Manchester United

60

85

+25

€0.75m

Nelson Weiper

19

ST

Mainz 05

66

85

+19

€2.2m

Ben Doak

18

RW

Middlesbrough

66

85

+19

€2.2m

Enes Ogruce

17

CM

Bodrumspor

63

85

+22

€1.5m

Mikey Moore

16

LM

Tottenham

64

85

+21

€1.8m

Our Top 10 Best Young Players in EA FC 25

10. Lena Oberdorf (FC Bayern Women)

Lena Oberdorf
Lena Oberdorf. / IMAGO

Rating: 86

Lena Oberdorf is donning new colours in EA FC 25 having swapped Wolfsburg for Bayern Munich.

The young midfielder has rose to stardom in Germany despite her tender age and will certainly be one of the leading female footballers over the next decade. However, she actually received a small downgrade in EA FC 25, moving from 87 overall to just 86.

Regardless, she’s still a physical enforcer at the base of midfield who isn’t to be messed with.

9. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri
Pedri is a midfield maestro. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Rating: 86

There was no change to Pedri’s already excellent rating in EA FC 25. The classy Barcelona midfielder maintaining this 86 overall from the previous year, with a good blend of stats that make him an excellent all-rounder in the engine room.

The Euro 2024 winner can also play LW, although he would be wasted out wide, and boasts four-star weak foot and skill moves.

A proper technician.

8. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo
Rodrygo is super silky. / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Rating: 86

While eyes are naturally drawn to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé, the youngest member of that terrifying triumvirate, Rodrygo, is still an astonishing footballer.

Another excellent 2023–24 campaign with Real Madrid saw him boosted a single rating, coming in at 86 overall. With 89 pace, 88 dribbling and 81 shooting, the young Brazilian is certainly worth utilising in EA FC 25.

7. Lauren James (Chelsea Women)

Lauren James
Lauren James is a star for Chelsea. / IMAGO/PA Images

Rating: 86

After an impressive 2023–24 season with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, Lauren James was understandably upgraded in EA FC 25.

She’s went from 83 to a well-deserved 86 overall and can play in RW, RM or CAM.

A versatile option with great pace and five-star skill moves, James is guaranteed to be a handy addition to most squads and can now be signed on Career Mode following the introduction of women’s football in the game mode.

6. Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)

Selma Bacha is a must-buy in EA FC 25.
Selma Bacha is a must-buy in EA FC 25. / Getty/Franck Fife

Rating: 86

With an 86-rated card that boasts 87 pace, 85 passing, 82 dribbling, 79 defending and physical, and 73 shooting, Selma Bacha is versatile enough to play at LB and LW.

The Lyon and France defender offers great links to her compatriots and will be a difficult fullback to conquer—even for the game’s most dazzling wingers.

5. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala has blossomed into a superstar in Munich. / IMAGO/Revierfoto

Rating: 87

Bayern Munich may have underwhelmed in 2023-24, but Jamal Musiala certainly didn’t.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed another fruitful campaign despite walking away without any silverware to show for it and was rewarded with an 87 rating in EA FC 25.

Able to play in CAM, CM and LM, the German is another all-rounder who offers great speed, agility and dribbling. He’s a five-star skiller, too.

4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka silences Real Madrid's supporters after scoring at the Bernabeu
Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's key player in attack / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rating: 87

Bukayo Saka may be 87-rated but it still feels as if he’s been underappreciated in EA FC 25.

With just 85 pace, 83 shooting and three-star skill moves, those who chose the Arsenal winger’s stats may have Tottenham allegiances.

Still, he’s an excellent addition to any team, especially in Career Mode where he will only get better considering his age.

3. William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba celebrating.
William Saliba. / IMAGO/News Images

Rating: 87

Good luck getting past William Saliba in EA FC 25.

The Frenchman is what you would call a controller-smasher in-game, with an upgraded rating taking him from 83 to 87 overall. The defender has 87 defending, 83 physical and, most worryingly, 82 pace, meaning he’s more or less impenetrable.

Partner him with Virgil van Dijk or Antonio Rudiger and you may never concede again.

2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz
Wirtz was the Bundesliga’s Player of the Season for 2023-24. / Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Rating: 88

Besting his international teammate Musiala by one overall rating, Florian Wirtz’s exceptional 2023-24 season with Bayer Leverkusen handed him an impressive upgrade.

Now 88 overall, the silky CAM is the Bundesliga’s highest-rated player not called Harry Kane, which is fitting considering he won the competition’s Player of the Season award en route to the Meisterschale.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham
Bellingham has relished the bright lights. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rating: 90

There was only going to be one winner, wasn’t there?

Of course, England and Real Madrid’s superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham is the highest-rated player aged 23 or younger, with EA giving him a mammoth upgrade from EA FC 24.

After helping Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League titles, Bellingham went from 86 to 90 overall— with only four players in the game boasting higher ratings than the fearless youngster.

READ THE LATEST EA FC NEWS AND UPDATES

manual

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer