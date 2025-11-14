Best Young Players in EA FC 25
EA FC 25 may not be the newest entry in the fabled EA FC franchise, but the 2024–25 edition of the world’s most popular soccer video game still boasts plenty of players.
If you’re one of those diving and you’re into Career Mode (though this guide is just as useful for Ultimate Team), you’re probably on the hunt for the best young talents in the game—the future superstars who can develop into world-beaters and stay in your squad for years to come.
Fear not—we’ve done the legwork for you.
Here, you’ll find a detailed guide to the best young players in EA FC 25 aged 23 or under, broken down by position, along with insights into the best-value signings to help you build your dream team.
Thank us later.
Highest Rated Youngsters in EA FC 25
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
21
90
94
+4
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
21
88
92
+4
William Saliba
Arsenal
23
87
89
+2
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
23
87
89
+2
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
21
87
93
+6
Selma Bacha
Lyon Women
23
86
91
+5
Lauren James
Chelsea Women
22
86
90
+4
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
23
86
91
+5
Pedri
Barcelona
21
86
90
+4
Lena Oberdorf
Bayern Munich Women
22
86
89
+3
Highest Rated Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 25
Getting the right goalkeeper between the sticks can be the difference between glory or failure in Ultimate Team or Career Mode.
Thankfully, there are plenty of top prospects to go for in search of those much-desired clean sheets.
Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in with a high 85 rating in EA FC 25, while Manchester City Women star Khiara Keating sits at 80 at just 20 years of age.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Giorgi Mamardashvili
Valencia
23
85
88
+3
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Paris FC Women
23
85
90
+5
Catalina Coll
Barcelona Femeni
23
83
90
+7
Khiara Keating
Man City Women
20
80
88
+8
Lucas Chevalier
Lille
22
80
86
+6
Adriana Nanclares
Athletic Club Femenino
22
79
86
+7
Maria Luisa Grohs
Bayern Munich Women
23
79
86
+7
Elene Lete
Real Sociedad Femenino
22
79
85
+6
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea Women
22
78
86
+8
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
19
78
88
+10
Anatoliy Trubin
Benfica
23
78
86
+8
Julen Agirrezabala
Athletic Club
23
77
85
+8
Enith Salon
Valencia Femenino
22
77
87
+10
Andrea Brisa
Levante Femenino
20
76
84
+8
Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
22
77
86
+9
Maria Lopez Valenzuela
Levante Las Planas
21
77
84
+7
Ena Mahmutovic
Bayern Munich Women
20
77
85
+8
Luiz Júnior
Villarreal
23
76
84
+8
Joan García
Espanyol
23
76
83
+7
Bart Verbruggen
Brighton
22
76
84
+8
Highest Rated Young Right Backs in EA FC 25
After a ridiculously influential season for Bundesliga title-winning Bayer Leverkusen in 2023–24, it’s little surprise Jeremie Frimpong enjoyed a sharp boost to his rating for EA FC 25.
The Dutchman can fly up and down the right wing with impressive stats in both defence and attack, while the likes of Odilon Kossounou, Maya Le Tissier and Alejandro Balde are also strong options at full back.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
23
84
86
+2
Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
23
81
86
+5
Maya Le Tissier
Man Utd Women
22
81
88
+7
Alejandro Balde
Barcelona
20
81
89
+8
Malo Gusto
Chelsea
21
80
86
+6
Yan Couto
Borussia Dortmund
22
80
86
+6
Sergiño Dest
PSV Eindhoven
23
79
84
+5
Wilfried Singo
Monaco
23
79
85
+6
Arnau Martinez
Girona
21
79
85
+6
Eric García
Barcelona
23
78
83
+5
Paulina Krumbiegel
Juventus Women
23
78
82
+4
Jade Le Guilly
PSG Women
22
78
83
+5
Tino Livramento
Newcastle
21
78
85
+7
Itziar Pinillos
Levante Las Planas
23
78
83
+5
Tiago Santos
Lille
22
77
84
+7
Vanderson
Monaco
23
77
84
+7
Bafode Diakite
Lille
23
77
83
+6
Hanna Lundkvist
San Diego Wave
22
77
85
+8
Rico Lewis
Man City
19
76
85
+9
Naia Landaluze
Athletic Club Femenino
23
76
83
+7
Highest Rated Young Centre Backs in EA FC 25
When it comes to young EA FC 25 centre backs, one player stands head and shoulders above the rest.
Rated as low as 75 in FIFA 22, William Saliba has enjoyed a remarkable few years of growth and now comes in at 87 at only 23 years of age.
He’s the leading young defender in the Premier League but there are solid options to consider elsewhere, too.
Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol is good in the middle and at left back, while speed cheat code Micky van de Ven will be picked up by plenty of Ultimate Team players.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
William Saliba
Arsenal
23
87
89
+2
Joško Gvardiol
Man City
22
83
87
+4
Micky van de Ven
Tottenham
23
82
86
+4
Manuela Vanegas
Real Sociedad Femenino
23
82
88
+6
Piero Hincapié
Bayer Leverkusen
22
81
86
+5
Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
23
81
86
+5
Maya Le Tissier
Man Utd Women
22
81
88
+7
Sjoeke Nusken
Chelsea Women
23
81
89
+8
Gonçalo Inácio
Sporting CP
23
80
87
+7
Maria Méndez
Real Madrid Femenino
23
79
85
+6
Sara Agrež
Koln Women
23
79
83
+4
Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
22
79
86
+7
Wilfried Singo
Monaco
23
79
85
+6
Antonio Silva
Benfica
20
79
87
+8
Jurriën Timber
Arsenal
23
79
83
+4
Lauren
Atlético Madrid Femenino
22
79
85
+6
Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
21
79
86
+7
Arnau Martinez
Girona
21
79
85
+6
Leny Yoro
Man Utd
18
78
86
+8
Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
22
78
84
+6
Highest Rated Young Left Backs in EA FC 25
Full backs are so highly sought-after in the modern game and some of the highest rated specialists have devastating stats both in defence and attack.
Lyon Women and France star Selma Bacha is one such talent, boasting strong finishing and physical attributes alongside her rapid pace.
Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes offers plenty of gusto from left back, while midfielder by trade Eduardo Camavinga is also capable of filling in out wide.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Selma Bacha
Lyon Women
23
86
91
+5
Nuno Mendes
PSG
22
83
87
+4
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
21
83
90
+7
Joško Gvardiol
Man City
22
83
87
+4
Destiny Udogie
Tottenham
21
82
86
+4
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
23
82
87
+5
Piero Hincapié
Bayer Leverkusen
22
81
86
+5
Alejandro Balde
Barcelona
20
81
89
+8
Goncalo Inacio
Sporting CP
23
80
87
+7
Miguel Gutiérrez
Girona
23
80
85
+5
Andrea Medina
Atlético Madrid Femenino
20
80
88
+8
Sara Agrež
Koln Women
23
79
83
+4
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Wolves
23
79
85
+6
Sergiño Dest
PSV Eindhoven
23
79
84
+5
Paula Tomas
Aston Villa Women
23
79
85
+6
Ian Maatsen
Aston Villa
22
79
85
+6
Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
22
78
84
+6
Tino Livramento
Newcastle
21
78
85
+7
Nerea Nevado
Athletic Club Femenino
23
78
84
+6
Rosa Otermín
Atlético Madrid Femenino
23
78
87
+9
Highest Rated Young Midfielders in EA FC 25
This is where things start to get truly special.
There are a number of incredible young midfielders in EA FC 25, with Jude Bellingham the leading light with an outrageous 90 rating after winning a La Liga and Champions League double in his first season with Real Madrid.
The England star will be a much-desired youngster, but he won’t be the only one. Bundesliga aces Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have some brilliant stats, while Lauren James is also able to play in central attacking midfield.
The likes of Pedri, Cole Palmer and Gavi are also great options.
Player
Club
Age
Midfield positions
Rating
Potential
Growth
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
21
CAM, CM
90
94
+4
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
21
CAM
88
92
+4
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
21
CAM, CM
87
93
+6
Lauren James
Chelsea Women
22
CAM
86
90
+4
Pedri
Barcelona
21
CM
86
90
+4
Lena Oberdorf
Bayern Munich Women
22
CDM, CM
86
89
+3
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
22
CAM
85
89
+4
Claudia Pina
Barcelona Femeni
23
CAM
83
90
+7
Klara Buhl
Bayern Munich Women
23
CAM
83
88
+5
Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig
21
CAM
83
89
+6
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
21
CM, CDM
83
90
+7
Melchie Dumornay
Lyon Feminin
21
CM
83
91
+8
Gavi
Barcelona
20
CM
83
90
+7
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
23
CM, CDM
82
86
+4
Moisés Caicedo
Chelsea
22
CDM, CM
82
87
+5
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
22
CAM
82
87
+5
Orkun Kokcu
Benfica
23
CM, CAM, CDM
81
85
+4
Sjoeke Nusken
Chelsea Women
23
CM
81
89
+8
Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
23
CAM, CM
81
86
+5
Manuel Ugarte
Man Utd
23
CDM, CM
81
86
+5
Highest Rated Young Right Wingers in EA FC 25
Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s leading man in attack ever since breaking into their starting XI in 2019–20. His development has been incredibly consistent and his brilliant 2023–24 campaign has been rewarded with an 87 rating in EA FC 25.
Lauren James, Rodrygo, Cole Palmer, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams are also all brilliant options if Saka proves too difficult to acquire in-game.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
23
87
89
+2
Lauren James
Chelsea Women
22
86
90
+4
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
23
86
91
+5
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
22
85
89
+4
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
23
85
89
+4
Nico Williams
Athletic Club
22
85
89
+4
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
23
84
86
+2
Trinity Rodman
Washington Spirit
22
84
89
+5
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
23
83
86
+3
Athenea del Castillo
Real Madrid Femenino
23
82
87
+5
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
22
82
87
+5
Sveindis Jane Jónsdóttir
Wolfsburg Women
23
82
88
+6
Takefusa Kubo
Real Sociedad
23
81
88
+7
Amaiur Sarriegi
Real Sociedad Femenino
23
81
87
+6
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
17
81
94
+13
Julie Dufour
Paris FC
23
81
87
+16
Naomie Feller
Real Madrid Femenino
22
80
87
+7
Jeremy Doku
Man City
22
80
86
+6
Bradley Barcola
PSG
22
80
87
+7
Yan Couto
Borussia Dortmund
22
80
86
+6
Highest Rated Young Left Wingers in EA FC 25
Having only boasted a 79 rating in EA FC 24, a brilliant season in La Liga and a wonderful Euro 2024 means Nico Williams is the top young left winger in EA FC 25.
The Spaniard has bags of pace and is a wonderful dribbler, making him an ideal candidate for any La Liga-based Ultimate Team sides.
In the Premier League, stars like Gabriel Martinelli, Savinho and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon all offer speed with decent finishing and creative stats in the final third.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Nico Williams
Athletic Club
22
85
89
+4
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona Feminino
23
83
90
+7
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich Frauen
23
83
88
+5
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
23
83
86
+3
Savinho
Man City
20
82
88
+6
Anthony Gordon
Newcastle
23
82
86
+4
Jule Brand
Wolfsburg Frauen
21
81
89
+8
Julie Dufour
Paris FC Feminin
23
81
87
+6
Jeremy Doku
Man City
22
80
86
+6
Bradley Barcola
PSG
22
80
87
+7
Kessya Bussy
Paris FC Feminin
23
80
85
+5
Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
22
79
86
+7
Linda Caicedo
Real Madrid Feminino
19
79
90
+11
Alex Baena
Villarreal
23
79
85
+6
Salma Paralluelo
Barcelona Feminin
20
79
90
+11
Yeremy Pino
Villarreal
21
79
87
+8
Alejandro Garnacho
Man Utd
20
79
87
+8
Inma Gabarro
Everton Women
21
78
83
+5
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
23
78
82
+4
Jone Amezaga
Athletic Club Feminino
19
77
86
+9
Highest Rated Young Strikers in EA FC 25
Most positions have some standout young players in EA FC 25, but there’s a bit more of a dearth of options in the striker role. That said, there are still some players who’ll be able to offer decent finishing qualities for a snip of a fee.
Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay is a quick candidate, while Naomie Feller is also rapid. Goncalo Ramos, Benjamin Šeško, Joshua Zirkzee, Santiago Giménez and Rasmus Højlund are some of the leading candidates in the men’s game.
Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Endrick has also picked up his first EA FC rating, being given a 77 card. His in-game stats could increase quickly over the next few years if he lives up to his real life potential.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Growth
Melchie Dumornay
Lyon Feminin
21
83
91
+8
Naomie Feller
Real Madrid Feminino
22
80
87
+7
Vicki Becho
Lyon Feminin
20
79
86
+7
Brian Brobbey
Ajax
22
79
86
+7
Goncalo Ramos
PSG
23
79
84
+5
Benjamin Šeško
RB Leipzig
21
79
88
+9
Joshua Zirkzee
Man Utd
23
79
86
+7
Santiago Giménez
Feyenoord
23
79
84
+5
Svenja Folmli
Freiburg Frauen
22
78
82
+4
Rasmus Højlund
Man Utd
21
78
85
+7
Ebony Salmon
Aston Villa Women
23
78
85
+7
Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
21
78
85
+7
Folarin Balogun
Monaco
23
77
83
+6
Luany
Atlético Madrid Femenino
21
77
81
+4
Georges Mikautadze
Lyon
23
77
85
+8
Endrick
Real Madrid
18
77
91
+14
Youssoufa Moukoko
Nice
19
77
85
+8
Diana Ordóñez
Houston Dash
22
77
81
+4
Marcos Leonardo
Al Hilal
23
77
85
+8
Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich
19
77
88
+11
Best Cheap Young Players on EA FC 25
For players on Career Mode looking for a cheap youngster who can become a world-beater over time, look no further.
Cercle Brugge striker Paris Brunner may start EA FC 25 rated at just 65, but the teenager can hit a score as high as 87 if developed correctly.
Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall can improve to the same rating starting from 68, while Julien Duranville, Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu, Adrian Liso and Ethan Nwaneri are great attacking prospects.
Player
Age
Position
Club
Rating
Potential
Growth
Worth
Paris Brunner
18
ST
Cercle Brugge
65
87
+22
€2.3m
Lucas Bergvall
18
CM
Tottenham
68
87
+19
€3m
Julien Duranville
18
LM
Borussia Dortmund
66
87
+21
€2.7m
Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu
17
ST
Besiktas
62
86
+24
€1.3m
Adrián Liso
19
LM
Real Zaragoza
67
86
+19
€2.6m
Tygo Land
18
CM
PSV
64
86
+22
€1.9m
Luka Vušković
17
CM
Westerlo
64
86
+22
€1.7m
Ethan Nwaneri
17
CAM
Arsenal
64
86
+22
€1.8m
Sverre Nypan
17
CAM
Rosenborg
66
86
+20
€2.3m
Rodrigo Mora
17
CAM
Porto
66
85
+19
€2.3m
Santiago López
18
RW
Independiente
64
85
+21
€1.9m
Lennon Miller
17
CM
Motherwell
66
85
+19
€2.1m
Harry Amass
17
LB
Manchester United
60
85
+25
€0.75m
Nelson Weiper
19
ST
Mainz 05
66
85
+19
€2.2m
Ben Doak
18
RW
Middlesbrough
66
85
+19
€2.2m
Enes Ogruce
17
CM
Bodrumspor
63
85
+22
€1.5m
Mikey Moore
16
LM
Tottenham
64
85
+21
€1.8m
Our Top 10 Best Young Players in EA FC 25
10. Lena Oberdorf (FC Bayern Women)
Rating: 86
Lena Oberdorf is donning new colours in EA FC 25 having swapped Wolfsburg for Bayern Munich.
The young midfielder has rose to stardom in Germany despite her tender age and will certainly be one of the leading female footballers over the next decade. However, she actually received a small downgrade in EA FC 25, moving from 87 overall to just 86.
Regardless, she’s still a physical enforcer at the base of midfield who isn’t to be messed with.
9. Pedri (Barcelona)
Rating: 86
There was no change to Pedri’s already excellent rating in EA FC 25. The classy Barcelona midfielder maintaining this 86 overall from the previous year, with a good blend of stats that make him an excellent all-rounder in the engine room.
The Euro 2024 winner can also play LW, although he would be wasted out wide, and boasts four-star weak foot and skill moves.
A proper technician.
8. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
Rating: 86
While eyes are naturally drawn to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé, the youngest member of that terrifying triumvirate, Rodrygo, is still an astonishing footballer.
Another excellent 2023–24 campaign with Real Madrid saw him boosted a single rating, coming in at 86 overall. With 89 pace, 88 dribbling and 81 shooting, the young Brazilian is certainly worth utilising in EA FC 25.
7. Lauren James (Chelsea Women)
Rating: 86
After an impressive 2023–24 season with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, Lauren James was understandably upgraded in EA FC 25.
She’s went from 83 to a well-deserved 86 overall and can play in RW, RM or CAM.
A versatile option with great pace and five-star skill moves, James is guaranteed to be a handy addition to most squads and can now be signed on Career Mode following the introduction of women’s football in the game mode.
6. Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)
Rating: 86
With an 86-rated card that boasts 87 pace, 85 passing, 82 dribbling, 79 defending and physical, and 73 shooting, Selma Bacha is versatile enough to play at LB and LW.
The Lyon and France defender offers great links to her compatriots and will be a difficult fullback to conquer—even for the game’s most dazzling wingers.
5. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 87
Bayern Munich may have underwhelmed in 2023-24, but Jamal Musiala certainly didn’t.
The attacking midfielder enjoyed another fruitful campaign despite walking away without any silverware to show for it and was rewarded with an 87 rating in EA FC 25.
Able to play in CAM, CM and LM, the German is another all-rounder who offers great speed, agility and dribbling. He’s a five-star skiller, too.
4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Rating: 87
Bukayo Saka may be 87-rated but it still feels as if he’s been underappreciated in EA FC 25.
With just 85 pace, 83 shooting and three-star skill moves, those who chose the Arsenal winger’s stats may have Tottenham allegiances.
Still, he’s an excellent addition to any team, especially in Career Mode where he will only get better considering his age.
3. William Saliba (Arsenal)
Rating: 87
Good luck getting past William Saliba in EA FC 25.
The Frenchman is what you would call a controller-smasher in-game, with an upgraded rating taking him from 83 to 87 overall. The defender has 87 defending, 83 physical and, most worryingly, 82 pace, meaning he’s more or less impenetrable.
Partner him with Virgil van Dijk or Antonio Rudiger and you may never concede again.
2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Rating: 88
Besting his international teammate Musiala by one overall rating, Florian Wirtz’s exceptional 2023-24 season with Bayer Leverkusen handed him an impressive upgrade.
Now 88 overall, the silky CAM is the Bundesliga’s highest-rated player not called Harry Kane, which is fitting considering he won the competition’s Player of the Season award en route to the Meisterschale.
1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Rating: 90
There was only going to be one winner, wasn’t there?
Of course, England and Real Madrid’s superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham is the highest-rated player aged 23 or younger, with EA giving him a mammoth upgrade from EA FC 24.
After helping Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League titles, Bellingham went from 86 to 90 overall— with only four players in the game boasting higher ratings than the fearless youngster.