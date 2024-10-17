Biggest Soccer Stadiums in the Top Five European League and MLS
There are countless historic soccer venues across the world that have been blessed with breathtaking matches in domestic and continental competitions.
We've seen Cristiano Ronaldo score some incredible goals in both of his stints with Manchester United at Old Trafford while eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi banged in a fair few goals at his old stomping ground in Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
The same can be said in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park where legends like Marco Reus and Michael Zorc competed at the highest level of German soccer. While Major League Soccer is still an up-and-coming league, several stadiums aren't short on attendance as the North American division continues to grow with stars like Lionel Messi and Reus flocking to the league.
La Liga: Camp Nou, FC Barcelona
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Capacity: 99,354 (renovations will increase the capacity to 105,000)
The iconic Camp Nou has seen the likes of Messi, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola perform time and time again in La Liga on Spain's northeast coast in Barcelona. Current renovations will see the capacity jump to 105,000 spectators beginning in the 2026–27 season.
Bundesliga: Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Capacity: 81,365
The Signal Iduna Park is home to some of the most passionate supporters in all of world soccer—known as the Yellow Wall. While many might think Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is the biggest stadium in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund's home ground takes home the top spot in Germany.
Serie A: San Siro, AC Milan & Inter Milan
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Capacity: 75,817
If you're looking for an iconic Italian stadium rooted in Serie A history, then look no further than the San Siro—also known as the the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, a two-time World Cup winner that played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan. With The ground is nearly 100 years old and has seen countless classic matches in the Champions League and Italian Serie A.
MLS: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
- Capacity: 74,867
Charlotte FC plays its home matches at Bank of America Stadium that it shares with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. The Eastern Conference team continues to improve after making the playoffs for the second consecutive season and setting a new points record in 2024 with USMNT veteran Tim Ream in the side under former Leicester City and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.
Premier League: Old Trafford, Manchester United
- Location: Manchester, England
- Capacity: 74,310
Old Trafford—also known as the Theater of Dreams—is another iconic stadium that's home to Manchester United and the biggest in the Premier League. The stadium that's seen the likes of Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and George Best become legends is over 110 years old as rumors continue to swirl about a potential new stadium for the Red Devils.
Ligue 1: Olympique Marseille, Orange Vélodrome
- Location: Marseille, France
- Capacity: 67,394
Olympique Marseille's Stade Vélodrome seats just over 67,000 spectators in the French Ligue 1 at the ground of the only French team to win the Champions League. The unique stadium has undergone three different renovations to reach its current state with former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi now on the touchline for the French club.