10 Biggest Stars to Ever Join MLS: Where Do Thomas Muller, Son Heung-min Rank?
The 2025 MLS summer transfer window is still rolling on, but it already looks poised to be one of the most highly-touted windows in the league’s 30-year history.
While several superstars have laced up their boots in MLS, the recent arrivals of Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min to Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC respectively, has brought some of the most transfer excitement in years.
But, it does raise the question—which players have been the most significant superstars to play in MLS?
Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top 10 players to ever play in MLS. However, this is not a ranking of the 10 leading players based on how they performed on America soil, but rather those who have had MLS as part of their star-studded careers. Apologies to Josef Martínez.
Let’s dive in. We’ve got some honorable mentions at the bottom too.
10. David Villa—New York City FC
The first signing in the history of New York City FC, David Villa came to MLS after playing a key piece in Spain’s international domination through the early 2010s, having also played a critical part of FC Barcelona during that time too.
The original “tiki-taka” striker, Villa helped Spain win the 2008 European Championship and the World Cup two years later, ending his career with 59 international goals in 89 caps. Meanwhile, his club career saw him win three La Liga titles with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid alongside a Champions Leagues, while also playing a role in Messi’s early years.
Although he won the MLS MVP Award and had relative success with NYCFC, he was unable to bring them MLS Cup glory.
9. Wayne Rooney—D.C. United
Few English players measure up to the goalscoring success of Wayne Rooney, even if his time with the English men’s national team amounted to little team success amid a so-called “Golden Generation.”
Yet, with 53 international goals in 120 caps, and 208 Premier League goals between Manchester United and Everton, the Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion came to D.C. United as one of the most prolific players ever.
He also brought highlight-reel free-kick abilities, and returned star power to a D.C. United side that had lacked it since the early days of MLS in the late 1990s and early 2000s. After playing with D.C., he went on to become their manager in 2022.
8. Thierry Henry—New York Red Bulls
Thierry Henry may not have had the same level of fame as David Beckham in American soccer, but his signing with the New York Red Bulls in 2010 came as a big move amid Beckham’s time with the Galaxy.
Henry became one of the few players to have won a World Cup to play in MLS, and had been a key player in Arsenal’s undefeated Premier League title-winning campaign in 2003–04. By the time he got to MLS after stints with the Gunners and Barcelona, he had won two Premier League Golden Boots, two Premier League titles, a Champions League, a European Championship, World Cup and Club World Cup.
During his time at Sports Illustrated Stadium, he helped the Red Bulls win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield, but was never able to get them to the MLS Cup.
7. Didier Drogba—CF Montreal
CF Montreal might be among the lowest-spending teams in MLS now, but that was far from the case when they signed Didier Drogba in 2015. While the Côte d’Ivoire legend was not able to lead the then-Montréal Impact further than the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final, he still ranked as one of the best signings in MLS.
Before heading to North America, Drogba established himself as one of the best players with Chelsea FC, scoring 164 goals in 381 appearances, and helping them win the 2012 Champions League against Bayern Munich.
In total, the two-time African Footballer of the Year brought a résumé with four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and three World Cups of experience to MLS, a standout as one of the best African players ever.
After his time in Montréal, he also went on to one of the more peculiar moves, joining USL Championship club Phoenix Rising FC.
6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic—LA Galaxy
When it comes to influence and bravado, nobody parallels Zlatan Ibrahimović.
The outspoken and flashy Swedish striker joined the LA Galaxy in 2017 and was instantly a wonder-watch, scoring highlight-reel goals nearly every week and not backing off when it came to playing on artificial surfaces.
Prior to MLS, Ibrahimović had already established his bombastic and headline-making persona through his time with Manchester United, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus and Mälmo.
He didn’t retire in MLS either, rather rejoining Milan to wrap up his playing career with another Serie A title.
5. Kaka—Orlando City SC
The third Balon d’Or winner to play in MLS after Lothar Matthäus and Hristo Stoichkov, Kaka put Orlando City SC on the map as soon as they entered the league in 2015. Before his time with Orlando, the languid Brazilian playmaker won the 2007 Ballon d’Or and scored 77 goals in 223 matches with Milan before becoming a Real Madrid Galático.
Internationally, he boasted 29 goals in 92 appearances with Brazil, helping them to the 2002 World Cup title as well as the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2009 and 2011.
He might not have been able to find much success with Orlando, but in terms of personal achievements and star power, Kaka reigns among the best ever in MLS.
4. Son Heung-min—LAFC
LAFC have had star players before, like another former Tottenham beacon in Gareth Bale, but never anything like Son Heung-min, who is moved to Los Angeles after a decade with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.
Coming to the West Coast, Son arrives in MLS at 33 years old. With Spurs, he scored 173 goals in 454 matches, and helped them to their first title in 17 years with the Europa League win in 2024-25.
He is also the best player to ever come from South Korea and has scored 51 goals in 134 national team appearances, while helping his nation to the Asian Games title in 2018 and the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Now, he heads to LAFC and a city that has over 350,000 Koreans, where he will be a star off the pitch as much as on it.
3. Thomas Muller—Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Joining the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025, Müller is the 18th World Cup-winning player to arrive in MLS and the first World Cup Golden Boot winner. He won the World Cup against Messi’s Argentina in 2014, after reaching the quarterfinal in 2010, where he scored five goals to lead the tournament.
Müller also saw all his club success come with FC Bayern Munich over 25 years. There, he won 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and a total of 33 trophies, while also inventing the “Raumdeuter” or “space interpreter” position, which should allow him to find success as an older player in Vancouver.
Additionally, he elevates the stature of the Whitecaps around MLS, with the West Coast Canadian side traditionally being a mid-table and frugal team when it comes to signings.
2. David Beckham—LA Galaxy
The only player to come close to Messi’s influence in MLS is David Beckham––who even played a key role in attracting Messi to join Inter Miami in 2023. Beckham came to the LA Galaxy in 2007 and was the first Designated Player in history, changing the way MLS clubs built their rosters.
He instantly brought a level of class the league had never seen, having starred with Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as internationally with England. In MLS, he helped the Galaxy win two MLS Cups and become a truly dominant force.
1. Lionel Messi—Inter Miami CF
Only four Ballon d’Or winners have ever played in MLS, and Lionel Messi has eight of them. He joined Inter Miami fresh off winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, and has since become a key player and personality within the league.
In addition to the World Cup, Messi has 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup wins, as well as two Copas América and an Olympic gold medal, all among other team trophies which make him the most decorated player ever
His on-field accolades entering the league spoke for themselves, as does his public persona and marketability. Since signing, he has kept up that level of play too, leading Miami to an MLS-record 74-point regular season in 2024 and to a win over FC Porto at the 2025 Club World Cup, becoming the first MLS team to beat a European side in official competition.
Honorable Mentions: Gareth Bale, Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Carlos Valderrama, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini.