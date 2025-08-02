Lionel Messi Suffers Injury in First Half of Inter Miami vs. Necaxa, Exits Leagues Cup Match
Lionel Messi lasted less than 10 minutes for Inter Miami CF on Saturday night, having to leave their Leagues Cup match against Liga MX’s Necaxa in the early stages.
The 38-year-old Miami attacker started the match. Yet, he collided with two Necaxa defenders at the top of the penalty area after making a run in the seventh minute, and looked to be in discomfort as he returned to his feet.
Messi continued for several minutes, but eventually had to be removed after receiving treatment on the pitch by Miami’s team doctors. Messi officially left the match in the 11th minute, as defensive midfielder Federico Redondo came on as his replacement.
Things improved quickly for the fans in Miami’s Chase Stadium, though, as Telasco Segovia scored the opening goal less than two minutes after Messi had to leave the match. Later in the first half, Miami would fall to 10 men due to a straight red card to center back Maxi Falcón, before Necaxa tied the match in the 33rd minute.
No update on Messi’s status was immediately available.
Messi’s playing time and durability has been a hot topic for Miami this season. Head coach Javier Mascherano has played him over 80 minutes 24 times in 2025, and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas cited fatigue as the reason the Argentine controversially skipped the MLS All-Star Game, which earned himself a one-match suspension.
Outside of missing the All-Star Game and the following MLS match against FC Cincinnati, Messi has been durable this season. Yet, an injury would not be the first to come after a spell of heavy minutes, as he missed an extended period after the 2024 Copa América last season.
Miami will play at least one more Leagues Cup match in 2025 as they face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, aiming to advance out of Phase One as one of the top four MLS teams and move on to the quarterfinals.